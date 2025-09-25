TLDR BNB Chain validators propose reducing gas fees by 50% from 0.1 Gwei to 0.05 Gwei. The plan includes accelerating block times from 750 milliseconds to 450 milliseconds. If approved, the gas fee reduction would make each transaction cost about $0.005. BNB Chain aims to lower transaction costs further to $0.001 in the future. Previous [...] The post BNB Chain Moves Toward Ultra-Low Fees with 50% Gas Reduction Proposal appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR BNB Chain validators propose reducing gas fees by 50% from 0.1 Gwei to 0.05 Gwei. The plan includes accelerating block times from 750 milliseconds to 450 milliseconds. If approved, the gas fee reduction would make each transaction cost about $0.005. BNB Chain aims to lower transaction costs further to $0.001 in the future. Previous [...] The post BNB Chain Moves Toward Ultra-Low Fees with 50% Gas Reduction Proposal appeared first on CoinCentral.

BNB Chain Moves Toward Ultra-Low Fees with 50% Gas Reduction Proposal

By: Coincentral
2025/09/25 00:46
TLDR

  • BNB Chain validators propose reducing gas fees by 50% from 0.1 Gwei to 0.05 Gwei.
  • The plan includes accelerating block times from 750 milliseconds to 450 milliseconds.
  • If approved, the gas fee reduction would make each transaction cost about $0.005.
  • BNB Chain aims to lower transaction costs further to $0.001 in the future.
  • Previous fee cuts have resulted in a 140% increase in daily transactions on BNB Chain.

BNB Chain validators are considering a proposal to slash transaction fees and enhance block production. The new plan aims to cut gas charges by half and speed up block intervals. If approved, these changes could make BNB Chain one of the cheapest and most efficient platforms for blockchain transactions.

Reduced Gas Fees to Strengthen BNB Chain’s Position

The proposed reduction in gas fees will lower charges from 0.1 Gwei to 0.05 Gwei. This would make each transaction cost around $0.005. Such a move would bring BNB Chain in line with low-cost platforms like Solana and Base.

The BNB Chain team sees this as an essential step to attract more traders, market makers, and developers. “For traders, market makers, and developers who are most sensitive to fees, these changes strengthen BSC as the preferred chain for trading activity,” the official announcement stated. If the proposal passes, the chain could become even more competitive in the blockchain space.

This initiative also aligns with BNB Chain’s long-term goal of reducing transaction costs to $0.001. Such a drastic reduction would solidify BNB Chain’s position as one of the cheapest blockchain platforms. The shift towards lower fees is expected to fuel further adoption, especially among trading applications that dominate the BNB Chain ecosystem.

Block Time Reduction to Improve Performance

In addition to reducing gas fees, BNB Chain validators are proposing a reduction in block intervals. The current block time of 750 milliseconds would drop to 450 milliseconds. This adjustment aims to make transactions faster and more efficient, supporting higher transaction volumes.

Reducing block times is a key move to enhance BNB Chain’s scalability and performance.

A faster block interval would further improve the user experience by providing quicker transaction confirmations.

The reduction in block time is expected to help handle a surge in activity, particularly in the trading sector. This move complements BNB Chain’s goal to remain competitive as transaction volumes grow. As more traders turn to BNB Chain, these performance improvements could lead to even greater adoption.

Validators Confident in Proposal’s Impact on Adoption

The proposal follows significant fee reductions in the past, with BNB Chain cutting gas from 3 Gwei to 1 Gwei in April 2024. Similar cuts in May 2025 brought gas fees down to 0.1 Gwei. These reductions resulted in a 75% dip in BNB Chain’s median fees and a 140% increase in daily transactions, reaching over 12 million.

Validators are optimistic that this new proposal will drive further adoption, particularly for trading applications.

The expected outcome is a boost in transaction volumes and validator incentives.

The post BNB Chain Moves Toward Ultra-Low Fees with 50% Gas Reduction Proposal appeared first on CoinCentral.

