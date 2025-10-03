BNB Chain, Solana, and Avalanche post record growth in Q3

BNB Chain, Solana, and Avalanche recorded record-breaking growth in Q3 2025 amid stronger institutional flows driving altcoin adoption.

BNB Chain, Solana, Avalanche lead Q3 growth

According to the CryptoRank Q3 2025 report published on Oct. 3, BNB Chain posted a 57% quarter-over-quarter jump in active addresses, reaching a new record of 47.3 million. In addition to helping BNB reach a new all-time high above $1,000, the launch of the Aster perpetual DEX caused a spike in derivatives activity and increased transaction counts to 1.22 billion.

With decentralized exchange volumes holding over $120 billion per month and total value locked up more than 30% to $30.5 billion, Solana also experienced notable growth. A major network upgrade increased block capacity by 20%, making Solana more resilient to the surge in decentralized finance and memecoin activity.

Supported by institutional partnerships and treasury initiatives, Avalanche saw one of its strongest recoveries since 2022. TVL rose to $4.4 billion and DEX volume went up 185% from the previous quarter to a new high of $37.1 billion.

Institutional flows into Bitcoin and Ethereum

Due in part to record inflows into U.S. spot exchange-traded funds, Bitcoin fluctuated between $108,000 and $118,000 during the third quarter. Retail holders have been quietly replaced by institutional investors, creating a more stable base of ownership.

Ethereum also reached new heights as a result of its crucial role in stablecoin issuance and DeFi. ETH gained ground against BTC and drew increasing demand for ETFs as its supply on centralized exchanges decreased.

U.S. regulation sets foundation for growth

Q3 brought the first major wave of crypto laws in the United States, giving the industry a clearer path forward. The GENIUS Act established firm rules for payment stablecoins, requiring reserves in cash or Treasuries and monthly disclosures, which spurred a rapid expansion in stablecoin supply.

At the same time, the CLARITY Act moved through Congress, outlining how the SEC and CFTC will divide oversight of digital assets. The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act boosted stablecoins as the private sector alternative and stopped the Federal Reserve from introducing a retail digital dollar.

Because of these actions, which have increased liquidity and investor confidence, stablecoins are now the cornerstone of DeFi and trading activity.