BNB Reaches Another New ATH, But This XRP Alternative, Integrated With Apple Pay Could Explode by 100X

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/06 23:06
BNB has smashed through to another all-time high, proving once again that big tokens can still deliver big moves. The rally above $1,100 has traders talking about $1,200 and beyond. Analysts see room for more gains, but also point out that large tokens often deliver smaller multiples compared to early-stage plays.

That is why the bigger question is not just how far BNB can run, but where the next 100x will come from. Attention is shifting fast to Digitap ($TAP), a new presale token priced at just $0.0125 and building a payment system with Apple Pay already integrated into its payment system.

For those who missed XRP’s historic run, Digitap positions itself as the new alternative with far more upside potential.

BNB Sets the Stage

The BNB chart shows a powerful uptrend. After trading near $960, the token broke above resistance and surged past $1,100. The volume of trading increased strongly, with more than $6 billion moving through markets in a single session. This confirms that the breakout is not just a small move but one with strong participation.

Key levels now stand at $1,040 as support and $1,200 as the next resistance. If BNB holds above $1,100, analysts expect momentum to carry it further into new territory. A move toward $1,300 within weeks is not out of reach if current flows continue.

The uptrend has also attracted technical traders who see higher lows and rising demand. This creates a clear setup for further gains, although pullbacks to retest support are always possible.

Source: TradingView/BNB

Analysts Read the Move

BNB’s recent rally was fueled by strong activity across both DeFi platforms and centralized exchanges. Analysts note that liquidity and order book depth have both improved, which makes the rally more durable. For some, this is a sign that BNB could extend its run far beyond the current levels.

Charts also show how the move was built over time. Since early September, BNB has created a series of higher lows. Each breakout brought more volume, which led to the push above $1,100. Technical signals point to strong momentum, and the market has started to treat BNB as a leader again.

Still, large-cap tokens like BNB can only move so far in percentage terms. That is why some traders are turning to smaller tokens that can deliver larger multiples.

How Digitap Turns Utility Into Value

Digitap is a new token that connects crypto with real payments. The app is built as an omni-bank, with plans for deposits, withdrawals, swaps, and global transfers. Its biggest hook is card integration. Visa cards are planned, and Apple Pay and Google Pay support are part of the roadmap. That means the token is not just for trading but is tied directly to everyday payments.

The $TAP token sits at the center. It is an ERC-20 token with a fixed supply of two billion. There are no taxes and no inflation. Instead, the token has a deflationary model. Half of all platform fees will be used to buy back and burn tokens. Early-unstake penalties and transaction burns add further pressure to reduce supply.

The presale is live now, with tokens priced at $0.0125. The next round is already set at $0.01590, which means early buyers secure a lower cost.

Staking rewards during the presale can reach up to 124% APR, while post-launch rewards remain up to 100% APR from a fixed pool. The design makes Digitap stand out from many other presales that rely on inflationary rewards.

$TAP Price Prediction: The New XRP?

Digitap is often compared to XRP because both focus on payments and settlement. XRP once rose from below one cent to over three dollars in a single year. The move created fortunes for early holders.

Digitap aims to play in the same space but with a broader setup. Features like Apple Pay and unlimited virtual cards make it ready for retail use, not just institutional transfers.

The presale could lead into strong listings and wider adoption, with demand supported by deflationary burns. In this scenario, $TAP has the potential to rise many multiples from current levels, with some forecasts pointing to 100x compared to presale pricing.

With a fixed supply and team tokens locked for five years, the long-term design adds weight to the case for sustained growth.

Final Word: The Case for Watching $TAP Closely

BNB has shown strength by breaking into new all-time highs. The trend is up, and analysts expect more growth if support holds. But for many, the upside in percentage terms feels capped. That is why attention is shifting to new presales.

Digitap stands out as the most talked-about XRP alternative. Its tokenomics, Apple Pay integration, and deflationary design give it real potential.

With the presale open at $0.0125 and the next round set higher at $0.0159, the window for early access is closing fast. For traders searching for asymmetric opportunities, Digitap may be the token that defines the next chapter.

Discover how Digitap is unifying cash and crypto by checking out their project here:
Presale: https://presale.digitap.app
Website: https://digitap.app
Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
