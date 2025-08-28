BNB Staking ETF Coming Soon? Maxi Doge Offers 180% APY Now

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/08/28 20:46
Binance Coin
BNB$869.45+0.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1032+2.42%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4204+7.98%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22232+0.82%
SOON
SOON$0.2572+1.66%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00706+4.12%
BNB Staking ETF Coming Soon? Maxi Doge Offers 180% APY

REX Shares and Osprey Funds has filed a $BNB-based ETF – that leverages on staking yield – with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the application, the fund will allocate a minimum of 80% of its net assets to $BNB, with the rest invested in other ETFs.

Although the fund is looking to stake all the $BNB it owns, it will still be required to keep illiquid assets below 15% of its total portfolio to comply with regulatory standards, ensuring that investors can cash out. REX-Osprey’s ETF will use liquid staking to meet these requirements while still offering a yield of between 1.5% and 3%.

That said, if you’re looking for staking rewards that are a little juicier than what’s on offer with the upcoming $BNB-based ETF, we’ve identified a presale coin that promises high-risk, high-reward action with around 187% per annum staking rewards.

We’ll get a little more into what Maxi Doge ($MAXI) brings to the table in a moment. First, though, let’s go over the state of play for $BNB.

Are $BNB ETFs the Next Big Thing?

REX-Osprey’s proposed ETF comes off the back of asset manager VanEck proposing the first $BNB fund in the US back in May 2025. Like REX-Osprey, VanEck is also asking the SEC for permission to offer $BNB’s staking yield to customers.

VanEck's BNB ETF filing was the first of its kind in the US.

Source: US Securities and Exchange Commission

Wider market movements suggest institutions are ramping up into $BNB. BNC has announced the expansion of their $BNB holdings to 350K+ $BNB, cementing their position as the largest holder of $BNB in the market.

$BNB has performed extremely well since its launch in 2017. Its market cap currently stands at around $121B with the price at roughly $870 per token. It’s now the fifth-highest crypto by cap – coming in just under Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Tether.

$BNB’s staking yield is counteracted by a deflationary dual-burn mechanism that burns tokens every time a transaction is made using $BNB, as well as a portion of the total supply every quarter.

This guarantees that – while ETFs can expose customers to staking yields – the overall supply of $BNB won’t be devalued.

We’re expecting $BNB to continue its climb, but it’s very much a long-term play. If you’re looking for something with a shorter timeline and the potential to pump, $MAXI is worth considering.

In addition to impressive staking rewards, $MAXI offers unique appeal if you’re a regular short-term trader in the crypto market. Let’s delve into why Maxi Doge ($MAXI) could be the right fit for you.

There’s More To Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Than High Staking APY

Maxi Doge’s high initial APY is a reflection of the identity of the token. It’s a new meme coin taking on the familiar $DOGE aesthetics. If $DOGE was a power-lifter who spent every waking moment of the day with his eyes glued to crypto price charts, that’s $MAXI.

The gym-bro meme aesthetic behind $MAXI is powerful enough on its own, but Maxi Doge isn’t just a meme coin. The underlying plan of the $MAXI project team is designed to help this hulking dog along the way to his first 1000x trade, driven by community interaction.

In terms of tokenomics, 40% of $MAXI’s total token supply is allocated to marketing. That will go a long way in pushing $MAXI on social media, growing the its community, and establishing partnerships with KOLs in the meme coin space.

The Maxi Doge project will also offer leaderboard competitions when the token goes live. Community members who post the best ROIs on their moonshot trades will be rewarded with tokens.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) tokenomics and utility.

The idea of a 1000x pump might sound far-fetched, but just look at $DOGE. This humble meme coin has amassed a $33.7B+ market cap, increasing nearly 40,000% since the inception of the token. If $MAXI can do even a fraction of that, he’ll be content with his personal best.

Speculation aside, $MAXI has interesting long-term growth plans. Further along its roadmap, the Maxi Doge devs want to collaborate with futures trading partners and grow $MAXI’s status as a token for traders who want to concentrate on high-risk, high-reward plays.

Maxi Doge community sentiment continues to grow – $MAXI has already raised $1.6M+ through its presale. That includes a $37.3K whale buy just under a week ago.

Right now, you can buy 1 $MAXI for $0.0002545 – and stake it for a pretty significant 187% APY.

Being a presale, though, $MAXI’s price will increase in stages. That APY is also dynamic – as more tokens are staked, the APY will decrease. So if you’re thinking of investing in $MAXI – and staking it – now’s the time to buy in.

Check out $MAXI before the presale ends.

What’s Next for $BNB and $MAXI?

High institutional inflows could position $BNB even higher on the crypto charts, potentially dethroning $XRP or $USDT in terms of market cap. Deflationary pressure provided by $BNB’s burn mechanism ensures the long-term value of the crypto, making the possibility of $BNB bursting through the $900 barrier a real prospect in the near future.

While more ETFs look to increase customer exposure to $BNB’s staking yield, you can get in on the ground floor with $Maxi Doge’s ($MAXI) high presale staking rewards and load up your war chest for when $BNB is set to pop.

Remember, though, this isn’t financial advice. Be sure to always do your own research before making any investment. After all, the crypto market can be unpredictable.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

Author: Vernacular Blockchain Remember when people asked, “Can I buy a cup of coffee with Bitcoin?” Today, crypto asset payments are no longer a niche scenario, but are seen by
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01964+3.69%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002656-6.61%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 08:00
Share
Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

The post Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes High-profile traders, including Andrew Tate, faced major losses, while insider-linked wallets reportedly made millions with YZY meme coin. Blockchain analysis flagged recurring insider activity, with figures tied to previous scandals profiting from YZY’s launch. Celebrity-endorsed tokens launched over the past year have frequently experienced pump-and-dump schemes. Within a week of Kanye West launching his YZY meme coin on Solana SOL $213.7 24h volatility: 4.5% Market cap: $115.58 B Vol. 24h: $13.96 B blockchain, over 51,000 traders have lost a total of $74 million. This marks another pump-and-dump involving celebrity tokens, trapping retail investors. Kanye West’s YZY Meme Coin Traps Several Traders The Kanye West-associated YZY token debuted on the Solana blockchain on August 21, surging 1,400% within its first hour of trading before plunging over 80% in value. Blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps reported that out of 70,200 traders who bought the token, more than 51,800 incurred losses, including three traders who each lost over $1 million. Similarly, more than 100 traders lost a total of over $100K during this period. Interestingly, there were 11 wallets that made more than $1 million in this process. The updated $YZY numbers are worse than we thought 70,000+ total traders > 51,862 lost $1–$1k> 5,269 lost $1k–$10k> 1,025 lost $10k–$100k> 108 lost $100k–$1M> 3 lost $1M+ Meanwhile, 11 wallets made $1M+ pic.twitter.com/I9ZaBJepAM — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) August 27, 2025 The YZY meme coin has fallen more than 80% from its peak and is currently trading at $0.5515, with just 19,531 holders, according to blockchain analytics firm Nansen. Among the speculators was former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate, who took a 3x leveraged short position on YZY, resulting in a $700,000 loss on a Hyperliquid account linked to him. Could the MELANIA Meme Coin Creator Be a YZY Insider? After the YZY meme coin pump-and-dump,…
B
B$0.59556+0.76%
Solana
SOL$212.25+2.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1032+2.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 21:06
Share
Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Discover why BullZilla is the new top meme coin to invest in 2025, alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Explore presale features and ROI potential.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000056+0.71%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003103-3.51%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 21:15
Share

Trending News

More

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals signs structured financing agreement for approximately $24.75 million to purchase more Bitcoin

Ethereum ETFs attract massive $1.83 billion inflows over five days