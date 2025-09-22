BNB Treasury Company CEA Industries has filed a registration statement for a $500 million PIPE

PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to Globenewswire, CEA Industries, the US-listed BNB treasury company, disclosed last Friday that it had filed an S-3 automatic registration statement for a $500 million private equity investment (PIPE) of common stock and a warrant transaction of up to $750 million. CEO David Namdar stated, "We are purchasing BNB daily and have a significant amount of unspent capital to continue building our reserve."

