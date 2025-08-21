BNB’s New All-Time High Could Be the First of Many — Here’s Why

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 18:59
Threshold
T$0.01596+0.50%
Waves
WAVES$1.3482+1.01%
Binance Coin
BNB$850.18+2.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10002-0.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01355-1.52%
SphereX
HERE$0.000356-12.53%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002803+5.85%

BNB price has jumped nearly 14% in the last 30 days and recently touched a new all-time high of $881. While the price is now trading just 2% below that mark, what matters more is how it’s holding firm above key resistance.

In the past 24 hours alone, BNB gained another 3.4%, showing solid buyer interest. Two key on-chain signals suggest this rally may not be a one-off event. Both long-term and mid-term holders are backing this run.

HODLers Are Buying Into Strength — And They’re Not Alone

The chart below displays BNB’s HODL waves — a metric that measures the duration investors have held their tokens without selling them. It splits all BNB holders into age bands. The key here is the behavior of two specific groups: long-term holders (1–2 years) and mid-term conviction buyers (3–6 months).

On July 21, the 1–2 year band held just 6.56% of supply. That number has grown to 7.49% as of August 20. Similarly, the 3–6 month cohort rose from 1.5% to 7.3%. These are significant increases, especially when BNB’s price went up during the same time.

BNB price and HODL wavesBNB price and HODL waves: Glassnode

This kind of accumulation isn’t happening during a dip. It’s happening during a 14% BNB price rally, meaning these holders aren’t waiting for a pullback. They’re stepping in on strength.

For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

Now look at exchange balances. Between August 19 and 20, BNB’s price jumped from $824 to $869. Over the same period, exchange balances dropped from 31.91 million to 31.38 million BNB — a 530,000 token drop in one day.

BNB buyers are moving inBNB buyers are moving in: Glassnode

That means traders weren’t sending coins in to sell. They were pulling coins out. Combined with rising HODL bands, this is clear: BNB holders expect higher prices.

BNB Price Action Confirms That $881 Was Only the First Barrier

BNB’s price rally hasn’t been random. It’s been following a clear uptrend, with pullbacks respecting Fibonacci retracement levels. The chart shows a trend-based Fib extension plotted from the recent impulse: $730 (start) to $864.95 (peak), retraced down to $812.

BNB price analysis:BNB price analysis: TradingView

Based on that, the 0.5 level — $881 — acted as clear resistance and was tested almost perfectly. This test marked BNB’s all-time high. If this resistance breaks, the next Fib levels at $897 and $920 open up; both would be fresh all-time highs.

But there’s one risk. If the BNB price breaks below $812, the trend structure weakens. The level acted as the key retracement zone, and losing it would shift sentiment. But until then, the setup favors continuation.

The post BNB’s New All-Time High Could Be the First of Many — Here’s Why appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/bnb-price-new-ath-rally/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why This Viral Meme Coin ‘Little Pepe’ Is the Talk of Crypto in 2025, Presale Ongoing

Why This Viral Meme Coin ‘Little Pepe’ Is the Talk of Crypto in 2025, Presale Ongoing

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) becomes 2025's hottest viral meme coin in crypto with Layer 2 technology, $777k giveaway, and $10M raised in presale.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5599+1.24%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000104+1.26%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0958-5.14%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 19:15
Share
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gets Compared to Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gets Compared to Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Mutuum Finance, which is one of the recent additions to the Ethereum ecosystem, is emerging in new stature following the fact that it has invited comparisons with meme-coin giant Shiba Inu (SHIB). Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently worth $0.035 in presale stage 6. Early investors in the project are assured of a minimum 400% return […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001244+1.71%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000601+0.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002546+6.30%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 19:30
Share
USDT supply hits $156.1b all-time high, 90% on Tron and Ethereum

USDT supply hits $156.1b all-time high, 90% on Tron and Ethereum

Tether has reached an all-time high in supply, largely driven by Ethereum and Tron.
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 22:27
Share

Trending News

More

Why This Viral Meme Coin ‘Little Pepe’ Is the Talk of Crypto in 2025, Presale Ongoing

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gets Compared to Shiba Inu (SHIB)

USDT supply hits $156.1b all-time high, 90% on Tron and Ethereum

Why a Top XRP Investor Believes This Under-$0.005 Token Could Outperform XRP, SOL, and DOGE in 2025

YZY price prediction: Can hype sustain YZY above $1?