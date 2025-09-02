BNC's BNB holdings increased to 388,888, aiming to reach 1% of the supply by the end of the year

PANews reported on September 2 that BNB Network Company (BNC) announced that it has expanded its BNB holdings to 388,888 coins, with a market value of approximately US$330 million, and plans to increase its holdings to 1% of the total BNB supply by the end of the year.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.