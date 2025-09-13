Bob Marley’s Blockbuster Becomes A Top 40 Bestseller Again

Bob Marley’s Legend extends its record dominance on the Reggae Albums chart while climbing on the Billboard 200 and reentering Top Album Sales at No. 40. Jamaican musician Bob Marley performing in Chicago, Il, 27th May 1978. (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage) WireImage

Bob Marley is a fixture on the Billboard charts thanks to his compilation Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers. The set, one of the bestselling albums of all time, regularly appears on multiple tallies in the United States. As the compilation leads the charge on one list again, it climbs on another Billboard roster and even reenters a third.

Bob Marley’s Legend Rules Again

Legend once again rules the Reggae Albums chart, where it (almost) always runs the show. Marley and his backing band have now controlled the tally for 295 frames, missing out on the summit just once.

Legend Becomes a Top 40 Bestseller Again

The same compilation reenters the Top Album Sales chart, as a top 40 bestseller again — an incredible accomplishment for a project released decades ago. It comes back at No. 40 on the 50-spot ranking.

Bob Marley’s Legend Sells Thousands of Copies

Luminate reports that in the past tracking frame, Legend sold 2,800 copies throughout America. That’s up more than 18% from the period before, when it sold under 2,400.

Legend Climbs The Billboard 200

Legend also rises on the Billboard 200, the all-encompassing list of the most-consumed albums and EPs in the United States. A little more than 900 weeks into its time on the list, it jumps from No. 122 to No. 106.

Bob Marley’s Legend Peak Positions Across Charts

While Legend sits at its all-time high on the Reggae Albums roster, it doesn’t approach its peak on either the Top Album Sales chart or the Billboard 200. It previously topped out in fifth place on both rosters and has spent hundreds of weeks on the pair.