Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Nobody 2’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

Bob Odenkirk in “Nobody 2” partial poster image. Universal Pictures

Bob Odenkirk’s John Wick-style crime comedy Nobody 2 is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming.

Rated R, Nobody 2 is the sequel to the hit 2021 crime comedy Nobody. The film opened in theaters on Aug. 15. The summary for Nobody 2 reads, “Much as he likes the slam-bang action of his ‘job,’ Hutch and his wife Becca (Connie Nielsen) find themselves overworked and drifting apart. So, they decide to take their kids (Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath) on a short getaway to the one and only place where Hutch and his brother Harry (RZA) went on a vacation as kids.

ForbesPierce Brosnan: Next James Bond Star Will Be ‘Nervous As Hell’ Playing 007

With Hutch’s dad (Christopher Lloyd) in tow, the family arrives in the small tourist town of Plummerville, eager for some fun in the sun. But when a minor encounter with some town bullies yanks the family into the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator (John Ortiz) and his shady sheriff (Colin Hanks), Hutch finds himself the focus of the most unhinged, bloodthirsty crime boss he (or anyone) has ever encountered (Sharon Stone).”

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto and written by Derek Kolstad (John Wick creator) and Aaron Rabin, Nobody 2 is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 2, according to When to Stream.

Forbes‘Peacemaker’ Season 2, Episode 2 Start Time And Episode 1 Recap

While When to Stream is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, the streaming tracker noted that Nobody 2’s studio, Universal Pictures, has not announced or confirmed the digital release date and it is subject to change.

When Nobody 2 arrives on PVOD, it will be available on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Prime Video has Nobody 2 listed for pre-order for $24.99, which is the film’s purchase price. Since PVOD rentals typically are $5 less than purchase prices, viewers can expect to rent Nobody 2 on digital for $19.99 for a 48-hour period.

How Did Audiences And Critics Receive ‘Nobody 2’?

Since the film’s release in theaters on Aug. 15, Nobody 2 has earned $17.5 million domestically and $12.7 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $30.3 million. The film had a $25 million production budget before prints and advertising costs, The Numbers reported.

Nobody 2 received a 78% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 179 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus reads, “While frumpy action-hero Hutch Mansell tries to enjoy a nice vacation, Bob Odenkirk works overtime to make Nobody 2 a diverting sequel that measures up admirably to the original.”

ForbesHow Soon Will ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Arrive On Streaming?

The film also received an 89% “fresh” score on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 1,000-plus verified user ratings.

The RT audience summary for the movie reads, “With wildly inventive carnage and audacious fight choreography, Nobody 2 invites you to vacation vicariously through Hutch Mansell.”

Nobody 2 is expected to arrive on PVOD on Sept. 2.

Forbes2025 U.S. Open: Photos Of Celebrities At Round 1 Matches