Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Nobody 2’ Is New On Streaming This Week, Report Says

Bob Odenkirk in “Nobody 2.” Universal Pictures

Nobody 2 — the sequel to the 2021 hit crime comedy starring Bob Odenkirk — is reportedly coming to digital streaming this week.

Nobody 2 opened in theaters on Aug. 15. The official summary for Nobody 2 reads, “Much as he likes the slam-bang action of his ‘job,’ Hutch (Odenkirk) and his wife Becca (Connie Nielsen) find themselves overworked and drifting apart. So, they decide to take their kids (Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath) on a short getaway to the one and only place where Hutch and his brother Harry (RZA) went on a vacation as kids.

With Hutch’s dad (Christopher Lloyd) in tow, the family arrives in the small tourist town of Plummerville, eager for some fun in the sun. But when a minor encounter with some town bullies yanks the family into the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator (John Ortiz) and his shady sheriff (Colin Hanks), Hutch finds himself the focus of the most unhinged, bloodthirsty crime boss he (or anyone) has ever encountered (Sharon Stone).”

Nobody 2 is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 2, When to Stream reported. While the streaming tracker is typically accurate with its digital streaming release reports, When to Stream noted that Universal Pictures has not announced or confirmed the PVOD release date of Nobody 2 and it is subject to change.

When Nobody 2 arrives on PVOD, it will be available for purchase on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube for $24.99. PVOD rental prices are typically $5 less than purchase prices, so viewers can expect to rent Nobody 2 on digital for $19.99 for 48 hours.

Disclaimer: The trailer for “Nobody 2” below includes violence and swearing.

Bob Odenkirk Says ‘Nobody 2’ Brings In More Comedy

Bob Odenkirk has a big history in comedy, whether it be writing for Saturday Night Live from the late 1980s to mid-1990s and writing and roles in The Ben Stiller Show in the early to mid-1990s. Later, Odenkirk showed his comedic prowess with his hilarious turn as Saul Goodman/Slippin’ Jimmy McGill on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

As such, Odenkirk knows he’s not viewed as an action star, which is why he played his role as Hutch seriously in the first Nobody. For Nobody 2, the actor layered in bits of comedy within the action sequences.

“The sequel’s funnier. It’s got jokes within the fight,” Odenkirk told Variety before the release of Nobody 2 in theaters. “The first one is very earnest or grim, because I felt like, if I’m going to go into this thing, I’m either going to deeply embarrass myself in front of all my friends, or I’m going to pull it off, and then that’s going to blow my friends’ minds, because they’re going to go, ‘Holy s—, he really did do it.’

“Obviously, you risk looking really stupid, whereas if you do a joke in the fight, then you can go, ‘Hey, I was just kidding. I never meant for you to take it seriously anyways,’” Odenkirk added.

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto and written by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad and Aaron Rabin, Nobody 2 is still playing in theaters and is expected to be released on PVOD on Tuesday.

