Alexei Zamyatin is the co-founder of BOB, the gateway to Bitcoin Defi. Bob’s hybrid model aligns with both Bitcoin and Ethereum, fusing the strengths of both networks to put BTC at the heart of DeFi.

Why you should listen

Bitcoin has long been the undisputed heavyweight in value, but its role in DeFi has been embarrassingly small—just 0.3% of total value locked (TVL), compared to Ethereum’s ~30%. BOB positions itself as the answer to this imbalance: a secure, hybrid, multichain gateway aiming to capture the roughly $750 billion in “latent capital” locked out of Bitcoin-native DeFi. By providing seamless access to yield and liquidity across chains, while preserving Bitcoin’s ethos and combining it with Ethereum-style programmability, BOB wants to make Bitcoin DeFi not just possible—but massive.

To overcome the trust and fragmentation issues holding Bitcoin back, BOB introduces two key innovations. First, native BTC DeFi powered by Bitcoin staking finality and the BitVM bridge—meaning BTC on BOB is literally just “BTC,” not wrapped or custodial. Second, a revolutionary Bitcoin Intents system and hybrid vaults let users swap between native BTC, wrapped BTC, and DeFi positions—or deploy BTC into strategic yield-bearing vaults—with a single transaction. Together these features unify experience and security, enabling any EVM-compatible chain to integrate BOB and unlock trustless, composable Bitcoin DeFi.

Supporting links

Fidelity Crypto Careers

BOB

Andy on Twitter

Brave New Coin on Twitter

Brave New Coin

If you enjoyed the show please subscribe to the Crypto Conversation and give us a 5-star rating and a positive review in whatever podcast app you are using.