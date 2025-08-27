BoBe.App Public Testnet Launch with an Early Bird 30% Bonus

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 23:40
BoBe.App, a Web3 platform that merges AI-powered algorithmic trading on top centralized exchanges with transparent $USDT rewards through its unique Baking mechanism, announces the launch of its public testnet in August/September 2025. Early participants will benefit from a 30% bonus on their first token swap after the Token Generation Event (TGE).

BoBe.App is giving users access to earning through automated institutional-grade trading strategies powered by AI, while making rewards transparent and accessible through DeFi principles. The platform provides functions such as Swap, Baking, automated USDT rewards distribution, and a multi-level referral program, delivering value both for experienced and new users.

The public testnet is an opportunity for users to explore and test the core features of BoBe.App before the mainnet launch.

  • Swap: Exchange assets for $BoBe tokens.
  • Baking: Locking tokens and earn daily USDT rewards.
  • Claim: Withdraw USDT rewards.
  • Referral Program: A 5-level program allowing users to build early partner networks.

All on-chain operations will be verifiable through BNB Chain Explorer. Smart contracts have been audited by Certik, Beosin, and Cyberscope, ensuring security and transparency.

“The testnet is a vital step in building trust with our users and gathering feedback. Transparency and user value are our priorities, which is why we start with a test phase and thorough audits before moving to mainnet.”, Denis Kurilchik, CEO BoBe.App

What It Means for Users:

  • Early access to the platform before TGE.
  • Risk-free testing of the interface and functions.
  • Ability to reserve bonus tokens via whitelist.
  • Early engagement with the community and participation in platform growth.
  • Creation of a 5-level referral network that will carry over to the mainnet.

The BoBe.App public testnet offers users a chance to experience the platform first-hand, benefit from early participation, and secure long-term advantages. This milestone highlights BoBe’s commitment to transparency, security, and real value for its community.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a result of or in connection with the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned.

Source: https://coinedition.com/bobe-app-public-testnet-launch-with-an-early-bird-30-bonus/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
