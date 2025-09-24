Boeing is using Palantir’s AI tools to overhaul its defense and space manufacturing systems

Boeing has joined forces with Palantir to bring artificial intelligence into its defense and space operations, aiming to change how its military programs are managed and run.

The deal was made public at the Air, Space & Cyber Conference, where both companies confirmed they’re working together to embed AI software and systems into Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) factories and projects.

BDS is counting on Palantir’s Foundry platform to do the heavy lifting. Foundry combines messy, scattered data systems and pulls them into one place through a single dashboard.

Boeing runs over a dozen high-scale production lines where it builds military jets, helicopters, satellites, spacecraft, missiles, and weapons. By using Palantir’s platform, the goal is to bring all that scattered data under one roof; standardized, tracked, and easy to act on across its far-flung factory network.

Palantir supports Boeing with secretive military programs

Beyond factory floors and production metrics, Boeing has hired Palantir to help on multiple classified military assignments. The details are locked up, but the focus is on enhancing support for America’s most sensitive national security operations.

Palantir is not new to defense or surveillance. Its AI tools are already central to the tech stack used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

A pile of internal documents leaked from the Department of Homeland Security shows just how deep that tech goes, and how little oversight exists. Palantir’s platforms power invasive surveillance tools that track student visas, GPS locations, travel history, phone metadata, and more.

Two systems in particular, FALCON and ICM, have become the backbone of ICE operations. FALCON is Palantir’s investigative platform for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). It connects dozens of commercial and government databases.

Agents can run bulk searches, tap into mobile phone forensics, send secure field messages, and even track each other’s GPS locations through the mobile app.

Meanwhile, ICM, Palantir’s other system, runs the internal task force records for ICE. It logs investigations, structures how cases are handled, and feeds data into FALCON. ICM focuses on both criminal and deportation-related tracking through ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.