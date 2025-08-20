BOJ Governor to Join Fed’s Jackson Hole Summit—Will Powell Signal September Rate Cuts?

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda will travel to the US Federal Reserve Jackson Hole annual conference. As per reports, the Japanese central bank announced the trip earlier on Wednesday confirming that Ueda will travel to the event from Thursday. In tandem, the crypto market is also preparing to blaze all eyes on Jerome Powell whose speech could offer hints regarding September rate cut decision.

Fed’s Jackson Hole Annual Conference

A report by PiQ Suite, confirmed that BOJ’s Governor Ueda will join the Federal Reserve’s annual economic policy symposium, hosted by the Kansas City Fed from August 21-23.

This gathering will bring together central bankers, policymakers, and economists to discuss global economic challenges and potential policy paths. With Kazuo Ueda now set to attend the event, market participants aim to weigh the participation of BOJ. Furthermore, investors are also preparing to dissect each speech given by Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell, and the European Central Bank.

According to a post by Crypto Xpresso – the host of The Daily Alpha web3 show – this event has previously resulted in bearish price movements across financial markets. However, he noted that the market rallies after:

While the financial markets have dipped following the Jackson Hole event, will this be the case this time round?

Crypto Investors Brace for Fed’s Jackson Hole Event

As we edge closer to the Jackson Hole Fed conference, market analysts have observed that traders are engaging in “front running”. This activity involves making speculative moves ahead of the policy speeches and is already causing volatility across crypto markets. Bitcoin and Ethereum, for instance, have sustained sharp corrections as a result of investors hedging their portfolios against possible macro shocks.

In line with this, market analyst Easy observed that crypto investors have been selling their crypto holdings in preparation for a hawkish tone from the Fed. The analyst further claims that a September rate cut is not guaranteed at the moment.

At the moment, the CME Fed Watch Tool shows odds for the September rate cut have plugged to 84.9% as market participants lose confidence regarding the 25bps rate cut.

Source: CME Fed Watch Tool | September Rate Cut Odds

According to Easy, a hawkish Fed statement may provide short-term relief for the US dollar, putting pressure on the crypto market. On the other hand, a dovish Fed signal may provide a short-term relief rally for the crypto market. Easy noted;

While the crypto market seems to be recovering from the recent dip, the market could dip in case of continued uncertainty regarding the September rate cut decision. In the meaning crypto investors will be awaiting any signals from the Fed annual conference in Wyoming.