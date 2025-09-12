Bon Jovi’s Brand New Single Debuts Inside The Top 10 In America

Bon Jovi debuts “Red, White and Jersey” at No. 9 on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart, earning the band its first new hit in over a year. LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Jon Bon Jovi attends the UK Premiere of “Thank You and Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” on April 17, 2024 in London, England. The documentary launches on Disney+ on 26th April. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Disney+) Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Disney+

Bon Jovi returned in summer 2024 with a new album titled Forever. More than a year after that set dropped, a new take on the project, titled Forever (Legendary Edition), is set to arrive in mid-October. This time around, the full-length has been re-imagined as a collaborations project, with names like Robbie Williams, Jelly Roll, Avril Lavigne, and even Bruce Springsteen re-recording the tunes on Bon Jovi’s latest full-length, turning them all into duets.

Ahead of Forever (Legendary Edition) arriving, Bon Jovi dropped both the Springsteen collaboration as well as the sole new single on the album, “Red, White & Jersey,” which becomes a hit in America this week.

“Red, White and Jersey” Debuts

Bon Jovi debuts “Red, White and Jersey” on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart at No. 9, and it instantly becomes a new top 10 for the group.

Bon Jovi has now scored half a dozen top 10s on the list of bestselling rock tracks in America on platforms like iTunes. The rockers have racked up 11 total placements on the tally throughout the band’s career.

Bon Jovi’s Biggest Hits

“Red, White and Jersey” now stands as Bon Jovi’s fifth-highest-rising single on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart. “Legendary” and “Unbroken” are tied as the biggest, as both stalled at No. 2, as the group has never hit No. 1. “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “Do What You Can” peaked at Nos. 3 and 5, respectively. “Red, White and Jersey” takes over this fifth position from “What Do You Got,” which stalled at No. 10 back in 2010.

First New Hit in More Than a Year

Bon Jovi scores its first new hit on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart in over a year. “Legendary,” the lead single from the album of the same name, arrived on the list in March 2024 and didn’t hit its peak of No. 2 until May.

Older Hits Benefit From the New Single

The arrival of “Red, White and Jersey” spurs “Livin’ on a Prayer,” one of Bon Jovi’s biggest hits, back onto a Billboard tally. That tune reenters the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart at No. 25 — last place — after more than half a decade on the list.

Greatest Hits Collection Also Climbs

Bon Jovi’s Greatest Hits: The Ultimate Collection is also gaining ground as excitement around the upcoming album release grows. The full-length climbs three spaces to No. 14 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart and reenters the Top Rock & Alternative Albums list at No. 49.