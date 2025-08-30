Bon Jovi’s New Single And A Duet With Bruce Springsteen Debut

Bon Jovi’s duet “Hollow Man” featuring Bruce Springsteen debuts at No. 45 on the U.K. iTunes chart as the band’s Forever re-release approaches. LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Jon Bon Jovi attends the UK Premiere of “Thank You and Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” on April 17, 2024 in London, England. The documentary launches on Disney+ on 26th April. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Disney+) Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Disney+

Bon Jovi has not been able to tour its latest album Forever since lead singer Jon Bon Jovi’s vocal cords have not healed enough – even after extensive medical procedures – for him to hit the road. To breathe new life into the 2024 project, the band has announced a new version, and several tunes from the upcoming set have become fast bestsellers in the United Kingdom.

Forever’s Legendary Edition is Coming

Bon Jovi will release the Legendary Edition of Forever on October 24. The full length includes all 12 tracks originally featured on Forever, all turned into duets. The lineup of collaborators includes Robbie Williams, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and even Avril Lavigne. Two additional new tracks, “Fight Somebody” and “Red, White and Jersey,” will also appear on the expanded tracklist.

Bon Jovi’s Bruce Springsteen Collaboration Debuts

Bon Jovi only announced the Legendary Edition on Thursday (August 28), but several collaborations have already been released. The group dropped the updated take on “Hollow Man,” which now features Bruce Springsteen. That cut sits at No. 45 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in the U.K. at the moment, and it could continue to climb.

Bon Jovi and The War and Treaty Return

“The People’s House,” a duet between Bon Jovi and The War and Treaty, brings the band to No. 73. That song is also slated for the new edition of the album, though it was originally released in the summer of 2024.

Bon Jovi’s New Single “Red, White and Jersey” Arrives

As those collaborations rise, Bon Jovi’s new single “Red, White and Jersey” also launches. The cut enters the top 40 on iTunes in the UK, kicking off its time on the list at No. 35.

“Legendary” and “Living Proof”

Forever dropped on June 7, 2024. By that point, the group had already shared lead single “Legendary” and follow-up “Living Proof,” both of which made minor impacts on a handful of charts in the U.K. and U.S. The album itself reached No. 3 on the Official Albums chart and peaked in fifth place on the Billboard 200 in America.