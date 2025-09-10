Bon Jovi’s New Single Becomes An Instant Bestseller

Bon Jovi’s new single “Red, White, and Jersey” debuts on the U.K. Singles Downloads and Singles Sales charts, marking the band’s first new hit in over a year. RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 29: Jon Bon Jovi of the band Bon Jovi performs on stage during Rock In Rio day 3 at Cidade do Rock on September 29, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images) Getty Images

It’s been more than a year since Bon Jovi released Forever, the band’s sixteenth album. That set dropped in June 2024 and didn’t last long on charts in countries like the United States or the United Kingdom.

To breathe new life into the project — and also to make up for a lack of a tour, as lead singer Jon Bon Jovi is still facing vocal cord issues — the group is releasing Forever (Legendary Edition) in October. The project reimagines all of the songs on Forever as collaborations and also includes a brand new single, one which becomes a bestseller in the U.K. this week.

“Red, White, and Jersey” Debuts on Two Charts

“Red, White, and Jersey” makes its first appearance on two charts across the Atlantic this frame. The track opens at No. 57 on the Official Singles Downloads list and No. 62 on the Official Singles Sales tally.

Bon Jovi Adds New Chart Wins

With “Red, White, and Jersey,” Bon Jovi collects milestone wins on both rosters. The tune becomes the group’s tenth success on the Official Singles Sales ranking and its fifteenth on the Official Singles Downloads chart.

First New Hit in More Than a Year

On the Official Singles Downloads chart, Bon Jovi earns its first new entry in more than a year. The band last appeared on that list with “Living Proof” in May 2024, which peaked at No. 33.

On the Official Singles Sales tally — the list of the bestselling cuts on any format and of any style throughout the U.K. — it has been just under a year since Bon Jovi placed the decades-old “It’s My Life,” which finally debuted in November 2024 and peaked at No. 33.

Both “Legendary” and “Living Proof,” the focus tracks from Forever, peaked at Nos. 7 and 34, respectively.

Bon Jovi Classics Continue to Thrive

As “Red, White, and Jersey” gets started, two Bon Jovi classics continue to live on the Official Rock & Metal Singles chart. “Livin’ on a Prayer” lifts slightly to No. 12, while “You Give Love a Bad Name” slips four spaces to No. 27. Both tracks have now spent well over a decade on the list, which focuses specifically on rock and metal tunes. “Livin’ on a Prayer” peaked at No. 1, while “You Give Love a Bad Name” missed out on the throne by just one space.