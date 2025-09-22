The post Bond King Sounds Alarm on Bitcoin’s Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 22 September 2025 | 15:12 Jeffrey Gundlach, the billionaire behind DoubleLine Capital, isn’t buying into the Bitcoin hype. Known on Wall Street as the “Bond King,” Gundlach believes the crypto market could be setting up for pain if traditional assets stumble. Instead of positioning Bitcoin as a hedge, Gundlach argues the opposite – that the coin is vulnerable when stocks or other risk assets sell off. “Crypto isn’t immune,” he suggested, warning that both Bitcoin and Ethereum could face heavy downside if equities roll over. Gold Over Bitcoin One reason Gundlach is unconvinced: gold has been the better performer in 2025. While Bitcoin enthusiasts still tout the coin as “digital gold,” the actual metal has quietly outpaced BTC this year. For Gundlach, that undermines the narrative of Bitcoin as a reliable store of value. “Momentum is gone,” he said, questioning whether the asset can live up to its billing. Dismissing Crypto Finance Fads Gundlach also distanced himself from the growing wave of corporate and institutional crypto strategies. To him, experiments like treasury allocations to Bitcoin feel no different than short-lived financial fashions of the past. He compared them to concepts such as Portable Alpha or 130/30 strategies, labeling the trend “gimmicky” and not worth adopting. Market Snapshot At the time of his comments, Bitcoin was trading around $114,800 and Ethereum near $4,374. Despite their strong year-to-date gains, Gundlach remains unconvinced that digital assets are ready to rival traditional safe havens. For him, the shine belongs to gold, not Bitcoin. ﻿ The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.… The post Bond King Sounds Alarm on Bitcoin’s Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 22 September 2025 | 15:12 Jeffrey Gundlach, the billionaire behind DoubleLine Capital, isn’t buying into the Bitcoin hype. Known on Wall Street as the “Bond King,” Gundlach believes the crypto market could be setting up for pain if traditional assets stumble. Instead of positioning Bitcoin as a hedge, Gundlach argues the opposite – that the coin is vulnerable when stocks or other risk assets sell off. “Crypto isn’t immune,” he suggested, warning that both Bitcoin and Ethereum could face heavy downside if equities roll over. Gold Over Bitcoin One reason Gundlach is unconvinced: gold has been the better performer in 2025. While Bitcoin enthusiasts still tout the coin as “digital gold,” the actual metal has quietly outpaced BTC this year. For Gundlach, that undermines the narrative of Bitcoin as a reliable store of value. “Momentum is gone,” he said, questioning whether the asset can live up to its billing. Dismissing Crypto Finance Fads Gundlach also distanced himself from the growing wave of corporate and institutional crypto strategies. To him, experiments like treasury allocations to Bitcoin feel no different than short-lived financial fashions of the past. He compared them to concepts such as Portable Alpha or 130/30 strategies, labeling the trend “gimmicky” and not worth adopting. Market Snapshot At the time of his comments, Bitcoin was trading around $114,800 and Ethereum near $4,374. Despite their strong year-to-date gains, Gundlach remains unconvinced that digital assets are ready to rival traditional safe havens. For him, the shine belongs to gold, not Bitcoin. ﻿ The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.…

Bond King Sounds Alarm on Bitcoin’s Future

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 20:36
Bitcoin
BTC$113,180.09-2.14%
Bitcoin
  • 22 September 2025
  • |
  • 15:12

Jeffrey Gundlach, the billionaire behind DoubleLine Capital, isn’t buying into the Bitcoin hype.

Known on Wall Street as the “Bond King,” Gundlach believes the crypto market could be setting up for pain if traditional assets stumble.

Instead of positioning Bitcoin as a hedge, Gundlach argues the opposite – that the coin is vulnerable when stocks or other risk assets sell off. “Crypto isn’t immune,” he suggested, warning that both Bitcoin and Ethereum could face heavy downside if equities roll over.

Gold Over Bitcoin

One reason Gundlach is unconvinced: gold has been the better performer in 2025. While Bitcoin enthusiasts still tout the coin as “digital gold,” the actual metal has quietly outpaced BTC this year. For Gundlach, that undermines the narrative of Bitcoin as a reliable store of value. “Momentum is gone,” he said, questioning whether the asset can live up to its billing.

Dismissing Crypto Finance Fads

Gundlach also distanced himself from the growing wave of corporate and institutional crypto strategies. To him, experiments like treasury allocations to Bitcoin feel no different than short-lived financial fashions of the past. He compared them to concepts such as Portable Alpha or 130/30 strategies, labeling the trend “gimmicky” and not worth adopting.

Market Snapshot

At the time of his comments, Bitcoin was trading around $114,800 and Ethereum near $4,374. Despite their strong year-to-date gains, Gundlach remains unconvinced that digital assets are ready to rival traditional safe havens. For him, the shine belongs to gold, not Bitcoin.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range of current topics, but also writes excellent reviews, PR articles, and educational materials. His articles are also quoted by other news agencies.

