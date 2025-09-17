BONK Gets $400M Boost as Sharps Technology Deploys Its Solana Treasury

TLDR:

  • Sharps Technology will stake over $400M worth of SOL into BonkSOL, BONK’s liquid staking token.
  • The company built its Solana treasury through a PIPE deal led by Cantor Fitzgerald.
  • BONK’s tools, including BONKBot and Bonk.fun, have driven $14B in trading and $28M in quarterly revenue.
  • BonkSOL currently holds 200,000 SOL staked, set to increase with Sharps Technology’s contribution.

Sharps Technology has put serious weight behind BONK’s staking platform. The Nasdaq-listed firm is moving its Solana holdings into BonkSOL. It’s a clear play to generate yield and boost its role in Solana’s growing ecosystem. 

The decision comes after the company built one of the largest corporate Solana treasuries this year. Investors are now watching how this capital shift will influence BONK’s liquidity and staking activity.

Sharps Technology Moves SOL Holdings Into BonkSOL

According to a press release, Sharps Technology will stake part of its more than two million SOL into BonkSOL, BONK’s liquid staking token. The SOL was acquired through a PIPE transaction led by Cantor Fitzgerald, giving the company over $400 million worth of SOL at current prices.

Sharps Technology is aligning its treasury strategy with BONK’s staking model. The move aims to produce staking yields while improving liquidity for BONK and the wider Solana network.

Company advisor James Zhang said this partnership allows Sharps Technology to back productive Solana teams while driving potential returns for shareholders. He also pointed out that BONK continues to push innovation and community growth within Solana.

BonkSOL currently has nearly 200,000 SOL staked. This new allocation from Sharps Technology will expand the pool, which could attract more participation from institutions looking for exposure to liquid staking in Solana.

BONK Expands Role in Solana Ecosystem

BONK has been building tools designed for Solana’s most active users. The project has rolled out BONKBot, which has processed $14 billion in trading volume, and Bonk.fun, which generated $28 million in revenue this quarter.

Core contributor Nom said BONK was created to reward Solana users and return value to its community. Partnering with Sharps Technology is seen as a step toward connecting more institutional capital to that mission.

By staking into BonkSOL, Sharps Technology also gains flexibility. The liquid staking model lets the company maintain exposure to SOL while earning rewards, an approach that many institutional players now favor.

With BONK’s 400-plus integrations across decentralized applications, the collaboration could boost usage of BONK products and improve network liquidity. This may reinforce BONK’s position as one of the most active projects in the Solana ecosystem.

