BONK Holdings Is Here: Safety Shot Goes All In With $63M Crypto Treasury

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/12 10:46
Bonk
BONK$0.00002497+7.44%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001744+2.64%
SphereX
HERE$0.000209-18.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00625-1.26%

TLDR:

  • Safety Shot creates BONK Holdings subsidiary to manage crypto strategy and expand BONK exposure past $63 million
  • The firm now controls over 2.5% of BONK supply, valued at roughly $55 million according to company data
  • FalconX partnership helps execute $5 million BONK buy, boosting treasury ahead of DeFi yield initiatives
  • Safety Shot says its digital assets and cash exceed its market cap, underscoring potential shareholder value

Safety Shot is stepping deeper into crypto. The company has created BONK Holdings to house its growing treasury strategy and pursue new on-chain opportunities. 

This marks a major expansion of its involvement in the $2.5 billion BONK ecosystem. It also signals the firm’s plan to actively manage its assets instead of simply holding tokens.

Safety Shot Bets on BONK With Treasury Play

According to a company press release, BONK Holdings executed a $5 million purchase with FalconX, lifting the firm’s BONK holdings above $63 million. This brings its total position to more than 228 billion BONK tokens, representing over 2.5% of the circulating supply.

Digital assets under the company’s control now carry an estimated value of $55 million. That figure alone is higher than Safety Shot’s current market capitalization, suggesting a deep asset reserve relative to its share price.

John Zidar, known online as Stock Wizard, highlighted the move on social media, noting the strategic nature of the investment and the scale of the holdings.

Active Treasury Management and Future Revenue

The company’s strategy extends beyond token accumulation. BONK Holdings plans to deploy capital across Solana DeFi opportunities including staking, liquidity provision, and yield farming. These efforts are designed to create non-dilutive returns for shareholders while strengthening the balance sheet.

Mitchell Rudy, a core BONK contributor, has been advising Safety Shot’s approach to this strategy. He stated that the goal is to unlock value and create new revenue streams tied directly to BONK assets.

Safety Shot also revealed that it has a 10% revenue share from the letsBONK.fun platform. Proceeds from that stream will be directed toward additional token purchases once custody practices are finalized.

CEO Jarrett Boon called the formation of BONK Holdings and partnership with FalconX key steps toward building a publicly traded vehicle tied closely to the BONK ecosystem

The post BONK Holdings Is Here: Safety Shot Goes All In With $63M Crypto Treasury appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

With mobile-first adoption and rising economic pressure, financial power is becoming more democratized by technology.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09627-4.62%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003565-0.58%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01393+10.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/21 17:05
Share
US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules

PANews June 21 news, according to Jinshi, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Atkins, said on Monday local time that the current framework that allows brokers
Union
U$0.01062+0.28%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916-5.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 21:10
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
Solana
SOL$238.95+7.54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1551+10.23%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00272+6.37%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 10:04
Share

Trending News

More

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Crypto Whales Shift Millions in UNI and SOL Amid Market Turbulence

Here’s how the Dogecoin ETF can cause a massive rally – Or a brutal reversal