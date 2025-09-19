Born Again’ Season 3 Way Before Season 2

Daredevil Born Again Marvel

MCU fans were thrilled that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil was being brought back to life after his unceremonious execution after his show’s Netflix run, where everything was transitioning to Disney Plus. Born Again felt like a moment that would never come, and when it did, it mostly satisfied fans, with few exceptions.

Now, according to a new IGN interview with head of TV Brad Winderbaum, Marvel has greenlit Daredevil: Born Again for season 3, well before season 2 airs in March 2026. Originally, the plan was an 18-episode run across two seasons, but Marvel seems to have much larger plans for Matt Murdoch and his series.

This is a combination of two things. First, the positive fan reception to season 1. While there were some hiccups here, where the middle of the season had parts of the previously canned version of the show they had to work around, the first and last few episodes were incredible, and that’s the team making all of season 2 and presumably season 3 going forward. So, that’s great news.

Second, this is a move by Marvel to reduce the cost of its endless supply of Disney Plus shows by focusing on more “street level” content. MCU series have been all over the place in terms of their focus and their budgets, culminating in the ridiculous $212 million budget for six episodes of the VFX-heavy Secret Invasion, one of the worst things Marvel has ever produced.

Now? The name of the game is lower costs. Agatha All Along was a prime example of this, one of the MCU’s cheapest projects ever but one of its best shows. Disney is investing deeper into the “Daredevil-verse” here, as season 2 of Born Again features Jessica Jones, who might be destined to return for her own series as a result. There are whispers Netflix casualties Luke Cage and Iron Fist could return. A huge focus has now become Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, who had a key role in Daredevil season 1, will show up again in season 2, is getting his own Disney Plus “special” and has now been confirmed to appear in the hugely high-profile Spider-Man: Brand New Day, indicating that too may be more focused on street-level action.

One weird thing here is Born Again viewership, which seemed to be “just okay” and despite the hype surrounding it, debuting lower than Agatha All Along with its 7.5 million premiere views. It was heralded as the biggest streaming debut of the year for Disney when it…debuted in early March and absolutely nothing else high-profile had come out yet. But that’s a Disney problem, not a fan problem, and we’re getting at least three seasons of this show. Fantastic.

