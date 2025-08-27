Boros raises ETH market cap and increases maximum leverage for BTC and ETH markets

PANews reported on August 27th that Boros, a platform for trading Bitcoin and Ethereum perpetual swaps, announced on Twitter that it has increased the upper limit for the ETH market: the position limit will be raised from $40 million to $50 million, and the treasury will be increased from $160,000 to $200,000. The leverage ratio for $BTC and $ETH markets will also be increased from 1.9x to 3x. Previously, the maintenance margin requirement for opening a position was set at 50% of the initial margin at maximum leverage, but this has now been adjusted to 66.7% (two-thirds).
Earlier news , Pendle launched Boros, a new platform that provides funding rate transactions for Bitcoin and Ethereum perpetual contracts.