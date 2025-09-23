The post Borse Stuttgart Opens Doors for Crypto Trading in Spain appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Boerse Stuttgart, Europe’s sixth‑largest exchange, has launched regulated Bitcoin and crypto trading services in Spain through its Madrid hub. The platform offers institutional‑grade execution and secure custody designed for banks, brokers, and professional investors under the EU’s MiCA rules. The move targets strong demand in Southern Europe and aims to connect Spanish institutions and retail clients to compliant digital‑asset markets. By pairing exchange expertise with licensed infrastructure, Boerse Stuttgart positions Spain as a growth market for mainstream crypto adoption ahead.