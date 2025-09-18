BounceBit plans to use platform fees for BB repurchase

PANews reported on September 18th that the BounceBit Foundation is considering implementing a fee allocation mechanism for BounceBit Trade . Fees generated by the platform will be directly used to fund the ongoing buyback of BB tokens, which has already been supported by $ 12 million in revenue from other products. The Foundation is currently evaluating the fee allocation plan and further implementation channels.
