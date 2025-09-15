Boundless Mainnet Launches, Ushering in a New Era of Universal ZK Computing

PANews reported on September 15th that the zero-knowledge computation protocol Boundless announced its mainnet launch, providing verifiable ZK computation capabilities to all blockchains for the first time. The network is supported by the Ethereum Foundation, Base, Wormhole, EigenLayer, and others. The incentivized testnet previously achieved the first complete Ethereum consensus proof, exceeding 1GHz proof performance. The mainnet launch coincided with the launch of the $ZKC token, serving as the core of incentives and governance. Over 30 protocols have been integrated, including Wormhole cross-chain verification, EigenLayer large-scale penalty optimization, BOB Bitcoin Rollup, and Lido validator exit security.