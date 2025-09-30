Bradley Calls For End To Ryder Cup’s “Envelope Rule” After Hovland Injury

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Captain Luke Donald, Shane Lowry, Rasmus Hojgaard, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre and Tyrrell Hatton of Team Europe celebrate their 15-13 win over Team United States during the Sunday singles matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

For the third time in Ryder Cup history, the “Envelope Rule” was invoked following a neck injury to Viktor Hovland, effectively sitting U.S. player Harris English as the envelope player.

Both teams received a half point due to the “envelope,” moving the totals to Europe 12, USA 5. The rule only applies to the first injury on a team’s roster; any additional injuries result in forfeiture of the match.

“The rule has to change,” US Captain Keegan Bradley said. “I think it’s obvious to everybody in the sports world, in this room. Nothing against Viktor. But that rule needs to change by the next Ryder Cup.”

The rule was introduced in 1979, the same year the Ryder Cup expanded to include all of Europe in an effort to make the contest more competitive. At the time, the United States had become the overwhelming winner of the event. With difficulty creating a balanced product, the Ryder Cup struggled with sponsorship and funding, leaving the event closer to an exhibition than a fierce contest of national pride. The even split of the point was designed to reduce the risk to professional players during what was then still considered exhibition play.

“The U.S. have used it before,” European Captain Luke Donald said. “I think it happened in 1991 with Steve Pate. That was a tight Ryder Cup, too, 14½ to 13½. It happened in 1993; Sam Torrance couldn’t play with an injured toe. The U.S. won that one.”

1991: The USA team pose for a photograph after their victory in the Ryder Cup at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, USA. The USA team won the event with a score of 14.5-13.5. \ Mandatory Credit: David Cannon/Allsport Getty Images

The “War at the Shore” in 1991 at Kiawah’s Ocean Course ended 14½ to 13½ in favor of the United States. A deciding point was split between teams when Steve Pate withdrew after being injured in a car accident the night before the Ryder Cup began. Had the U.S. forfeited the full point, Europe would have retained the Cup with a 14-14 tie.

The rule was used again in 1993 at The Belfry, when Sam Torrance was unable to play on Sunday due to an infected toe. The U.S. went on to win 15-13.

In every Ryder Cup where the “Envelope Rule” has been applied, the outcome has been close and in one case, it was the deciding factor (outside of player performance) in determining who retained the Ryder Cup. Bradley has called for the rule’s removal, while European Captain Luke Donald has defended its existence.

“We have contracts for a reason, a captains’ agreement for a reason, for situations that occur.”