Bradley Encourages Ryder Cup Team To Stay Competitive

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 10:21
MemeCore
M$1.89128+0.72%
Threshold
T$0.01639+1.67%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.2219-12.09%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04565+6.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01633-0.48%

NAPA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Patton Kizzire of the United States celebrates after sinking his putt on hole #18 and winning the tournament during the final round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 15, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Al Chang/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The PGA Tour heads to Napa, California, this week, where ten of the twelve United States Ryder Cup members will compete in the Procore Championship at the North Course at Silverado Resort.

The bigger story may be the two absentees: Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau. Schauffele has not explained his decision to skip the event, though rumors suggest he is dealing with a family matter.

Asked in mid-August during the BMW Championship if he planned to play in Napa, Schauffele said:

“I don’t know how many guys have signed up or not, but I wouldn’t say there’s an expectation for us to play. A lot of us do want to play just to stay fresh, knock off some rust. I’ll have an even longer break, so we’ll see how that goes.”

DeChambeau addressed the issue a few weeks later at LIV Golf Indianapolis, saying:

“That’s up to the Tour and their decision to make. It’s on them if they don’t let us come together as a team and play.”

DeChambeau remains ineligible for PGA Tour events as a member of the LIV Golf League, though he voiced his desire to compete in Napa:

“That just shows you… yeah, I’m not going to say that. Yeah, it’s a scenario that’s unfortunate, and I wish it was different, but LIV is willing to let me play.”

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States moves a sign while preparing to play his second shot on the 13th hole from the 14th fairway during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The other ten Ryder Cup members form the strongest field in Procore Championship history. Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Ben Griffin, Sam Burns, and Cameron Young are all in the field. Defending champion Patton Kizzire has been overshadowed in the “power rankings,” with every Ryder Cup player listed as a favorite.

While not mandatory, U.S. captain Keegan Bradley strongly recommended his players tee it up this week. In 2023, many Americans had five weeks off before the Ryder Cup in Rome. Then-captain Zach Johnson dismissed it as a factor in the U.S. loss, but Bradley wants his team sharp heading into the competition.

The European squad is taking a similar approach at the DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship. Rory McIlroy will sit out, but the field includes Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Åberg, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Bob MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland, Nicolai Højgaard, Jon Rahm, and Justin Rose.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/break80/2025/09/08/bradley-encourages-ryder-cup-team-to-stay-competitive/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The probability of the Fed keeping its policy unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5%.

The probability of the Fed keeping its policy unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5%.

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Jinshi, Fed Governor Waller was clearly dovish last night. According to CME's "Fed Watch": the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.09+1.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:22
Share
Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

In this in-depth conversation, Movement co-founder Cooper Scanlon shared his thoughts on how he decided to drop out of school and join the crypto space. He analyzed Movement's unique advantages and future plans amid fierce competition, and combined with the U.S. regulatory environment, he offered unique insights into the industry's future development.
Union
U$0.01081-5.17%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.684+1.75%
Multichain
MULTI$0.05443-7.19%
Share
PANews2025/04/01 16:16
Share
LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

LayerZero’s native token is down 2% in the past 24 hours and more than 17% in the past week as prices continue to drop ahead of a major token unlock. The LayerZero (ZRO) price fell to $1.80 on June 19,…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10122+0.36%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01307+2.34%
Major
MAJOR$0.15877+1.23%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 23:43
Share

Trending News

More

The probability of the Fed keeping its policy unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5%.

Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

Spot ETH ETFs Face Alarming Outflows: What’s Driving the Market Shift?

Lion Group doubles down on Hyperliquid as HYPE breaks a new high