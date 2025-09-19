The post Brands Chase Gen Z With Bold Content appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Catie Free turned her head into a Behr paint can to promote the brand’s Color of the Year, Hidden Gem. Catie Free / Behr Paint Color of the Year announcements have evolved—considerably. They’ve grown from simple paint-chip reveals to full-scale cultural events that include mini documentaries, pop-up experiences, museum collaborations, fashion and tech crossovers and more. Multi-sensory branding is a growing trend. Pantone’s campaign to engage all five senses began when it released its 2020 Color of the Year, Classic Blue. The company has tied its subsequent color reveals to signature fragrances, soundscapes, food, fabrics and finishes. Behr Paint has gone beyond that multi-sensory approach in efforts to reach a younger demographic. In early August, the brand invited 28 influencers to Wildflower Farms in New York on an “immersive color journey” to promote its 2026 Color of the Year: Hidden Gem. While an influencer fam trip might seem predictable, what those influencers created on social media feeds to endorse Behr’s color pick was not. How To Turn Your Head Into A Human Paint Can On her TikTok account, Catie Free began her Behr video by pouring a bowl of water over her head. She then covered her hair with nylon before plastering a plastic container to the top. In less than a minute, Free transformed her head into a Behr paint can. She dipped a brush into the top of the can, pulling it out to paint Behr’s Color of the Year on a palette she held. “This project was so much fun,” says Free, who specializes in anime, cosplay and makeup. “It combined a lot of different makeup application methods and overall, it was a joy to complete.” While Free’s video clocks in at under a minute, the process took her two days to complete. The most arduous part?… The post Brands Chase Gen Z With Bold Content appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Catie Free turned her head into a Behr paint can to promote the brand’s Color of the Year, Hidden Gem. Catie Free / Behr Paint Color of the Year announcements have evolved—considerably. They’ve grown from simple paint-chip reveals to full-scale cultural events that include mini documentaries, pop-up experiences, museum collaborations, fashion and tech crossovers and more. Multi-sensory branding is a growing trend. Pantone’s campaign to engage all five senses began when it released its 2020 Color of the Year, Classic Blue. The company has tied its subsequent color reveals to signature fragrances, soundscapes, food, fabrics and finishes. Behr Paint has gone beyond that multi-sensory approach in efforts to reach a younger demographic. In early August, the brand invited 28 influencers to Wildflower Farms in New York on an “immersive color journey” to promote its 2026 Color of the Year: Hidden Gem. While an influencer fam trip might seem predictable, what those influencers created on social media feeds to endorse Behr’s color pick was not. How To Turn Your Head Into A Human Paint Can On her TikTok account, Catie Free began her Behr video by pouring a bowl of water over her head. She then covered her hair with nylon before plastering a plastic container to the top. In less than a minute, Free transformed her head into a Behr paint can. She dipped a brush into the top of the can, pulling it out to paint Behr’s Color of the Year on a palette she held. “This project was so much fun,” says Free, who specializes in anime, cosplay and makeup. “It combined a lot of different makeup application methods and overall, it was a joy to complete.” While Free’s video clocks in at under a minute, the process took her two days to complete. The most arduous part?…

Brands Chase Gen Z With Bold Content

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 20:43
FUNToken
FUN$0.009575+1.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08638-2.05%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017454+0.08%
Zypher Network
POP$0.008924+6.63%

Catie Free turned her head into a Behr paint can to promote the brand’s Color of the Year, Hidden Gem.

Catie Free / Behr Paint

Color of the Year announcements have evolved—considerably. They’ve grown from simple paint-chip reveals to full-scale cultural events that include mini documentaries, pop-up experiences, museum collaborations, fashion and tech crossovers and more.

Multi-sensory branding is a growing trend. Pantone’s campaign to engage all five senses began when it released its 2020 Color of the Year, Classic Blue. The company has tied its subsequent color reveals to signature fragrances, soundscapes, food, fabrics and finishes.

Behr Paint has gone beyond that multi-sensory approach in efforts to reach a younger demographic. In early August, the brand invited 28 influencers to Wildflower Farms in New York on an “immersive color journey” to promote its 2026 Color of the Year: Hidden Gem.

While an influencer fam trip might seem predictable, what those influencers created on social media feeds to endorse Behr’s color pick was not.

How To Turn Your Head Into A Human Paint Can

On her TikTok account, Catie Free began her Behr video by pouring a bowl of water over her head. She then covered her hair with nylon before plastering a plastic container to the top. In less than a minute, Free transformed her head into a Behr paint can. She dipped a brush into the top of the can, pulling it out to paint Behr’s Color of the Year on a palette she held.

“This project was so much fun,” says Free, who specializes in anime, cosplay and makeup. “It combined a lot of different makeup application methods and overall, it was a joy to complete.”

While Free’s video clocks in at under a minute, the process took her two days to complete. The most arduous part? Painting the words, BEHR and PAINT PRIMER, on her face, which was “difficult because I was looking in a mirror and painting backwards,” says Free, who has 1.2 million TikTok followers.

By using Free and other creators, Behr felt it could “leverage their authentic voice to tell a more compelling story and drive genuine excitement,” says Andy Lopez, Behr’s senior vice president and head of global marketing. “Visually compelling storytelling is at the heart of our creator strategy.”

The marketing approach is increasingly relevant in a world consumed with social media.

Pantone’s 2023 “Magentaverse” interactive exhibit, which showcased its Viva Magenta Color of the Year through digital art and technology, was a highly immersive experience—and highly Instagrammable.

“Gen Z and younger millennials are moved by what success looks like on Instagram—is it engaging, is it sharable, will it stand out from the crowd?” says Scott McGuffie, creative director at UK-based HB, a brand marketer. “They will make choices driven by mood, identity and shareability rather than purely practical considerations.”

Engineering A Miniature Paint Sample Wall

How hard could it be to create a miniature paint sample wall to showcase Behr’s color pick? Creator Paige Hammond found out. In her Behr video, she briefly detailed the process, including creating scores of one-centimeter-square paint chips. Using tweezers, Hammond selected a Behr Hidden Gem paint chip and then painted a doll-sized bedroom with the color, using a one-inch-tall paint can and mini roller brush that she also made.

Paige Hammond engineered a miniature paint sample wall to promote Behr’s 2026 Color of the Year.

Paige Hammond / Behr Paint

Hammond labored 50 hours over a two week span to create her project. “The paint sample wall was difficult, so I enlisted my engineer boyfriend to design and 3D print it for me,” says Hammond, who specializes in making miniatures.

Another influencer created a lamp with an overturned Behr paint can as the shade, with Hidden Gem paint “pouring” out of it to the ground—accomplished with a plywood cut-out.

Behr has also teamed with a comedy band, Lewberger Music, whose members created a catchy rap song to promote the paint brand.

“The most effective content from this campaign successfully blends inspiration, creativity and actionability,” says Lopez. In the case of the comedy band video, the trio romp through Home Depot, rapping, “Ya gotta go to Home Depot.”

While a positive response to such videos can build “genuine brand loyalty and credibility,” says Lopez, brands can also walk a fine line between creative marketing and stunts.

“Posting with purpose is key,” says Iolanda Kruscic, senior social media manager at Braintrust Agency, which markets brands. “The line gets crossed when a brand chases a trend just to stay relevant, without tying it back to their voice or values. That’s when creative marketing turns into a gimmick that risks alienating the audience.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/rdaniel-foster/2025/09/19/wild-color-of-the-year-reveals-brands-chase-gen-z-with-bold-content/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$238.22-3.81%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,542.9-1.41%
XRP
XRP$2.991-2.70%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185089-7.28%
Sign
SIGN$0.08418+5.83%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.16013-5.39%
Gravity
G$0.01099-5.17%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0437-8.63%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:42
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

DeFi Platform Operating on BNB Chain Attacked by Hackers! How Much Lost? Here Are the Details

Crypto custody company BitGo disclosed in its IPO filing that its first-half revenue was $4.19 billion, a nearly fourfold increase year-on-year.