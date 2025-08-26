PANews reported on August 26th that, according to Decrypt, Brave researchers discovered a vulnerability in Perplexity AI's Comet browser that could allow for a prompt injection attack, potentially tricking the AI assistant into leaking private user data. While Perplexity claims the issue has been fixed and no data has been leaked, Brave stated that the vulnerability is still exploitable and warned that such attacks pose a serious security threat to AI systems. Brave plans to implement measures such as isolated storage in its new browser to mitigate the risk.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.