Brazil Set to Regulate Crypto Service Providers by 2026

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/12 23:00
Brazil plans to regulate crypto service providers by 2026, aiming to balance innovation, security, and foster global coordination in digital assets.

Brazil is preparing to implement formal regulations for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) by 2026. The relocation falls under the efforts of the nation to inject more order and regulation to the booming cryptocurrency industry. Local sources indicate that the Central Bank of Brazil, which oversees the sector, is at its last leg of formulating the rules.

New Crypto Licensing Framework Expected in Brazil by November

As of now, Brazil has Law 14,478/2022, which already mandates prior authorization of VASPs to act. Nonetheless, the rules and schedule of licensing are yet to be specified. This means that crypto providers are not required to be licensed to be operational yet, but must still pay taxes mandated by the IRS.

Nagel Paulino, who works in the Financial System Regulation Department of the Central Bank, claims that the institution is under pressure on different fronts. Even the governmental agencies are pushing to regulate the sector sooner, like the Public Prosecutor, the Federal Police, and the board of the central bank.

Market expectations indicate that the new regulations can be published between October and November 2025. Some rules are already present, but the new regulatory framework will serve as a source of clarity on the licensing, compliance, and operating processes.

Paulino clarified that Law 14,478 was mainly aimed at deterring money laundering. Meanwhile, it sought to secure the continued business of crypto firms that already operate in Brazil. The rules that will be prepared will seek to strike a balance between innovation and security.

He also stressed that the rules would not be too strict. The aim is, rather, to establish a preventive yet adaptable framework. The goal, as Paulino explains, is to give freedom and without taking too much risk, yet with a strong foundation that does not interfere with new developments in the crypto space.

Future Brazilian Crypto Rules Aim to Balance Innovation and Security

In a recent panel talk during the Finance of Tomorrow Congress in Rio de Janeiro, Paulino said that the crypto market had already become mature in Brazil. Thus, it can introduce innovation and dynamism to conventional finance. But he also cautioned against the dangers of excessive regulation.

Among them is the possibility of the crypto businesses shifting to other countries whose regulations are more permissive. According to Paulino, the market is mobile and can easily change to jurisdictions that provide fewer restrictions. That is why he stressed the need of regional and global coordination in crypto regulation.

Paulino believes that Brazil is going to lead by publishing its updated crypto regulatory framework. He thinks that other countries will emulate Brazil. Paulino stresses the necessity to observe the rules established by the global organizations. The international cooperation, he says, will contribute to the establishment of a more robust and steady regulatory environment.

To conclude, Brazil is slowly but surely on its way to full regulation of its crypto service providers by 2026. The future regulations are set to promote innovation with a stronger control mechanism and security in the digital asset realm.

