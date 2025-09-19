TLDRs; Brazil waives multiple federal taxes to stimulate data center growth, potentially unlocking $377 billion in investment. New “Redata” program requires all data centers to use 100% renewable energy for eligibility. Policy doubles as economic diplomacy, softening U.S. trade tensions while drawing in Big Tech. Projects like the ByteDance–Casa dos Ventos partnership highlight Brazil’s mix [...] The post Brazil Waives Tech Taxes to Attract $377B Data Center Investments appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDRs; Brazil waives multiple federal taxes to stimulate data center growth, potentially unlocking $377 billion in investment. New “Redata” program requires all data centers to use 100% renewable energy for eligibility. Policy doubles as economic diplomacy, softening U.S. trade tensions while drawing in Big Tech. Projects like the ByteDance–Casa dos Ventos partnership highlight Brazil’s mix [...] The post Brazil Waives Tech Taxes to Attract $377B Data Center Investments appeared first on CoinCentral.

Brazil Waives Tech Taxes to Attract $377B Data Center Investments

By: Coincentral
2025/09/19 02:47
Union
U$0.014253+2.01%
Wink
LIKE$0.009186-6.38%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10418-5.92%

TLDRs;

  • Brazil waives multiple federal taxes to stimulate data center growth, potentially unlocking $377 billion in investment.
  • New “Redata” program requires all data centers to use 100% renewable energy for eligibility.
  • Policy doubles as economic diplomacy, softening U.S. trade tensions while drawing in Big Tech.
  • Projects like the ByteDance–Casa dos Ventos partnership highlight Brazil’s mix of clean energy and digital expansion.

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signed an executive order eliminating a series of federal taxes on key IT equipment, aiming to supercharge the country’s digital economy.

The move, government officials say, could unlock as much as 2 trillion reais (US$377 billion) in new data center investments over the next decade.

The tax breaks apply to critical capital expenditures, including servers, cooling systems, and power equipment, that are essential to building and scaling data centers. Exemptions cover levies such as PIS, Cofins, IPI, and import duties, all of which have historically been major cost barriers for operators looking to expand in Brazil.

Renewable energy at the core

The initiative, referred to as the “Redata” program, comes into force at the beginning of September 2025. In a shift designed to appeal to sustainability-conscious tech firms, the program ties tax benefits to a requirement that all participating projects operate on 100% renewable energy.

Brazil’s energy matrix offers a clear advantage. With more than 80% of its grid powered by renewables, including hydropower, wind, and solar, the country is well-positioned to attract international companies struggling with energy supply issues in other regions.

By comparison, U.S. states such as Virginia and Oregon, longtime data center hot spots, are increasingly placing restrictions on new facilities due to power constraints.

Tech diplomacy amid trade tensions

The timing of Brazil’s data center push is significant. The U.S. recently imposed a 50% import tariff on Brazilian goods, straining trade relations between the two nations. Rather than retaliate with countermeasures, Brasília has instead opted for a more strategic path wooing global tech giants with investment incentives.

By easing entry for foreign players, including American firms, Brazil aims not only to secure infrastructure investment but also to reframe its trade relationship with the U.S. Officials close to the matter describe the program as a form of “economic diplomacy,” designed to build goodwill while opening opportunities for collaboration.

Brazil has already dropped earlier proposals to impose new taxes specifically on Big Tech, a decision widely interpreted as a peace offering amid tensions. The Redata plan could therefore serve a dual purpose: supporting domestic digital growth while also smoothing diplomatic waters.

Major projects already in motion

Several international projects are reportedly lining up to take advantage of the new framework. One high-profile development involves a partnership between Brazilian renewable energy firm Casa dos Ventos and ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, at the Pecem port complex.

This facility is expected to integrate large-scale wind energy production with advanced data center operations, providing a showcase for Brazil’s renewable-plus-digital model.

Industry analysts note that beyond tax incentives, Brazil’s combination of abundant clean energy, growing internet demand, and strategic positioning as a South American hub makes it an increasingly attractive destination. Still, both the executive order and the related bill to strengthen CADE, the country’s antitrust regulator, require eventual congressional approval, leaving some uncertainty over the long-term policy environment.

 

The post Brazil Waives Tech Taxes to Attract $377B Data Center Investments appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0.25269-7.87%
KIND
KIND$0.006653+39.71%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001902-6.44%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Share
Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet Inc. has formalized the subsidiary in Miami, Florida, naming it Metaplanet Income Corp.
Union
U$0.014333+2.84%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,373.16-1.91%
Fuel
FUEL$0.0065+5.34%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:34
Share
Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

GoldenMining promotes cloud mining contracts with fixed daily payouts and claims of 200% returns, offering XRP, BTC, ETH, and DOGE options with low entry barriers.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,373.16-1.91%
XRP
XRP$2.9927-3.25%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13986+5.23%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:46
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

U.S. Treasury Opens Consultation on Stablecoin Rules Under GENIUS Act