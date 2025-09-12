Brazilian listed company Meliuz launches options-based Bitcoin strategy to expand its capital reserves

PANews reported on September 12th that, according to Bitcoin.com, Brazilian listed company Meliuz has launched a new strategy to continue increasing its Bitcoin holdings in a low-risk manner. Specifically, the company will implement an options-based strategy, leveraging derivatives and Bitcoin price fluctuations to expand its existing reserve of over 600 Bitcoins. According to local media reports, Meliuz will sell put options with a specific strike price. For example, if the Bitcoin price is higher than this strike price at expiration, the company will earn the premium. To mitigate risk, these options are secured by less than 10% of operating cash reserves. Meliuz also stated that this innovative strategy is supported by "professional partners" in related trading fields, but did not disclose the specific institutions.