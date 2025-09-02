BRC2.0 Upgrade Brings EVM and Smart Contracts Directly to Bitcoin

By: Coincentral
2025/09/02 03:23
DeFi
DEFI$0.00159+2.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01186-5.79%
Wink
LIKE$0.011061-5.66%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006475+3.41%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.02-10.05%

TLDR

  • BRC2.0 upgrade embeds Ethereum Virtual Machine into Bitcoin’s BRC-20 indexer.

  • The upgrade enables smart contracts without bridges or wrapped tokens.

  • Over $3 billion in BRC-20 assets have been traded since its 2023 launch.

  • BRC2.0 competes with Runes by enabling programmable DeFi applications.

Bitcoin’s BRC-20 token protocol has completed a key upgrade that brings Ethereum-like smart contract functionality directly to Bitcoin. The update, called BRC2.0, was activated at block height 912,690 and introduces the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) into BRC-20’s core indexer system.

The upgrade enables developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and deploy smart contracts on Bitcoin without using bridges or external platforms. The changes mark a shift in how Bitcoin-native tokens can function, expanding beyond basic assets and into programmable tools that can support financial applications.

Smart Contracts Without Leaving Bitcoin

BRC2.0 was developed by infrastructure company Best In Slot, in collaboration with BRC-20’s pseudonymous creator Domo and the Layer 1 Foundation. The team embedded EVM capabilities directly into the protocol’s indexer, which tracks metadata for BRC-20 assets.

“Bitcoin meta-protocols like Ordinals, Runes, and BRC20 run on indexers, which function like simple calculators,” said Eril Binari Ezerel, CEO of Best In Slot.

The integration allows BRC-20 tokens to interact with EVM-compatible tools, enabling composable use cases similar to Ethereum-based assets. Developers can now build dApps that operate on Bitcoin’s secure base layer while still using Ethereum’s smart contract standards.

DeFi and dApps Now Possible on Bitcoin

Since its launch in 2023, BRC-20 has recorded over $3 billion in asset volume, mostly from meme coins and speculative assets. However, usage has been limited due to the lack of programmability on Bitcoin.

The new EVM support opens the door to decentralized finance (DeFi), lending, trading, and modular applications built directly on Bitcoin. According to Ezerel, “Adoption of Bitcoin native assets has been stifled because there are no dApps on Bitcoin; it’s just memes.”

The BRC2.0 upgrade positions BRC-20 to compete with other Bitcoin token standards such as Runes, which do not support programmability. “BRC-20 2.0 will be capable of supporting a DeFi ecosystem,” said Asher Corson, CIO of Unbroken Chain, a fund in the Ordinals space.

Bridging Bitcoin Security With Ethereum Tools

The update does not require bridges or wrapped tokens, which can introduce security concerns. Instead, it offers native smart contract support within Bitcoin’s ecosystem while remaining compatible with Ethereum-based development environments.

“The holy grail is combining the two gold standards: Bitcoin as the most decentralized and secure network, and the EVM as the most proven virtual machine,” said Domo, the creator of BRC-20. “The aim is to give users the Ethereum experience of composability and programmability, but secured by Bitcoin.”

Other programmable Bitcoin protocols, such as the WASM-based Alkanes standard, are also growing, showing broader developer interest in expanding Bitcoin’s utility. BRC2.0’s integration of EVM marks a new phase in Bitcoin development, potentially shifting focus from speculation toward functional applications.

The post BRC2.0 Upgrade Brings EVM and Smart Contracts Directly to Bitcoin appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance A seemingly ordinary announcement has cast a meaningful stone on the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance. On June 19, Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc.
Solana
SOL$194.72-5.00%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0745+2.05%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00312+5.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:00
Share
Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

A large on-chain entity has converted a significant portion of BTC into ETH, bringing the exposure in Ether to approximately $3.8 billion.
Bitcoin
BTC$107,810.91-1.10%
Ethereum
ETH$4,267.01-4.34%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/02 00:06
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.37552-9.55%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07528-0.43%
HIVE
HIVE$0.1927-4.31%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share

Trending News

More

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

UAE's RAK Properties to accept Bitcoin, other cryptos for real estate deals