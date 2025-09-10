BREAKING: CBOE Announces Groundbreaking New Development for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)! Sets Date!

According to breaking information, the CBOE plans to launch perpetual futures contracts for Bitcoin and Ethereum on November 10.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world’s largest derivatives and securities exchanges, announced plans to launch Cboe Perpetual futures starting November 10, 2025.

In this context, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual futures will be launched.

The new product suite will offer US investors a simpler and more effective way to invest in digital assets long-term, implement trading strategies and manage risk.

All of this will occur within a framework orchestrated, centrally cleared, and brokered by the United States.

It was stated that the new products offered by CBOE will differ from traditional futures contracts.

Accordingly, unlike traditional futures contracts that require periodic rollover, Cboe Perpetual Futures are planned to be structured as single, long-term contracts with a 10-year maturity. This will reduce the need to rollover positions over time and simplify position management.

Catherine Clay, Head of Global Derivatives at Cboe, said:

*This is not investment advice.

