BREAKING: Coinbase Lists Two Surprise Altcoins – One of Them Is Highly Controversial

According to breaking news, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is listing SPX6900 (SPX) and Flock (FLOCK). SPX is an altcoin frequently promoted by memecoin influencer Murad (@MustStopMurad).

Murad, a controversial figure, recently claimed that SPX’s total market capitalization would reach $1 trillion. This would represent a 1000x increase for the token, which has a market capitalization of approximately $1 billion, but since SPX is a memecoin, it has no intrinsic value.

*This is not investment advice.

