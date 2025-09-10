Breaking: Major DOGE ETF Delayed, But Upcoming Launch Keeps Meme Coin in Green Territory

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 15:48
Union
U$0.00973-2.30%
Capverse
CAP$0.11664-2.03%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.177+1.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017209+2.91%
Wink
LIKE$0.010341+1.70%
Major
MAJOR$0.15949-1.19%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24053-0.38%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002586-1.48%
  • First Dogecoin ETF 
  • Dogecoin’s resilience 

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed making a decision on Bitwise’s Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Bitwise, the world’s leading cryptocurrency index fund manager, originally filed to launch the ETF back in January. The product is meant to offer investors direct exposure to the leading meme cryptocurrency by market cap. 

It is worth noting that the review period for such applications usually spans a total of 240 days, meaning that the delay does not mean that the product will eventually be rejected by the SEC. 

You Might Also Like

Grayscale, the leading cryptocurrency asset manager, also filed for a Dogecoin ETF. 

First Dogecoin ETF 

Meanwhile, the very first Dogecoin ETF is set to go live on Sept. 11. The launch of Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) will mark a significant milestone for the meme coin’s institutional adoption, potentially kicking off a new era of cryptocurrency investment. 

However, it is worth noting that this is not a typical DOGE ETF since it will not offer direct exposure to the leading meme coin. Instead, the product relies on the 40 Act structure to avoid the typical approval process. Investors will gain exposure to a Cayman Island-based subsidiary that holds the meme coin via various instruments. 

Earlier this year, as reported by U.Today, a Solana ETF with a similar structure was also rolled out by Rex-Osprey. 

Dogecoin’s resilience 

Despite the snub, Dogecoin is currently one of the major altcoins that are in the green. It is up by 0.8%, with its market cap currently sitting at $4.25 billion. 

The launch of the first DOGE ETF is already a huge deal for the meme coin world, which explains why DOGE is outperforming Bitcoin. 

Source: https://u.today/breaking-major-doge-etf-delayed-but-upcoming-launch-keeps-meme-coin-in-green-territory

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway

BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink released his annual letter to investors, posing a thought-provoking question: “Will Bitcoin undermine the dollar’s reserve currency status?” He also said that tokenization is becoming a key force in reshaping financial infrastructure.
MAY
MAY$0.04265-0.07%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12267+1.29%
Share
PANews2025/04/01 15:29
Share
Hoskinson Reveals Cardano Biggest Mistake That Benefited Solana

Hoskinson Reveals Cardano Biggest Mistake That Benefited Solana

Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, admits one of the project’s biggest missteps regarding its smart contract model, acknowledging how it lost momentum to Solana. In a recent interview, the Cardano founder publicly admitted that the team made a wrong bet with the project’s early approach to smart contracts.Visit Website
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004993+3.24%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/10 16:22
Share
Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears

Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears

Bitcoin has clawed its way back above the $100,000 after briefly dipping below the key psychological level for the first time in months driven by Middle East geopolitical tensions. The rebound follows a steep sell-off brought on by rising Middle…
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/23 12:03
Share

Trending News

More

BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway

Hoskinson Reveals Cardano Biggest Mistake That Benefited Solana

Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears

Mexico targets Asian nations in new 2026 budget tariff plan

Research Shows XRPL is a Potential Leader in the Tokenization Market Estimated by WEF to Hit $867T