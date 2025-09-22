Breaking: Michael Saylor’s Strategy Adds 850 Bitcoin, MSTR Stock Slips

Key Insights:

Strategy purchased an additional 850 Bitcoin for $99.7 million at an average price of $117,344 per coin.

Michael Saylor-led company’s total Bitcoin holdings jumped to 639,835 BTC.

MSTR stock fell more than 2% amid the crypto market crash.

Strategy, the largest corporate Bitcoin treasury, on Monday said it has acquired an additional 850 BTC for $99.7 million. Michael Saylor-led company’s total Bitcoin stack rises to 639,835 BTC after the latest purchase.

Meanwhile, MSTR stock price slipped 2% as Bitcoin price crashed more than 2% to $112K. The stock price is trading under pressure, while analysts remain upbeat with a higher price target.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys $99.7 Million in Bitcoin

According to a press release on September 22, Strategy purchased an additional 850 BTC at $117,344 per coin between September 15 and 21. The bitcoin purchases were made using proceeds from the STRF and MSTR shares at-the-market (ATM) offerings.

In an X post, Chairman Michael Saylor reflected on the latest Bitcoin purchase worth $99.7 million as the firm continues to buy despite S&P 500 inclusion. The company has achieved the BTC Yield of 26% year-to-date (YTD) 2025.

Strategy Buys 850 BTC | Source: Michael Saylor

With the latest Bitcoin purchase, Strategy has raised its total Bitcoin holdings to 639,835 BTC. These were acquired for $47.33 billion at $73,971 per coin.

Last week, Michael Saylor’s Strategy acquired 525 Bitcoin for $60.2 million at an average of $114,562 per BTC.

Strategy now sits on nearly $30 billion in unrealized gains, slipping as BTC fell. However, the company’s holdings are valued at $72.16 billion as compared to its total investment of $47.33 billion.

MSTR Stock Fell More Than 2%

At the time of writing, MSTR stock fell nearly 2.25% to $336.99 in pre-market trading hours. This signals that short selling continued among investors amid uncertainty.

MSTR stock closed 1.25% lower at $344.75 on Friday. The stock has rallied 20% YTD 2025, gaining support after 4% jump last week.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy faced a setback as the S&P 500 Committee decided not to include it under the index. Also, JPMorgan raised red flags on Strategy and crypto treasury companies, despite holding $808 million in MSTR shares, as The Coin Republic reported earlier.

However, analysts remain confident on MSTR stock performance in the coming months. TD Cowen reiterated its ‘buy’ rating for a stock price target of $640 and Mark Palmer from Benchmark retained a price target of $705.

Bitcoin Price Could Tumble Below $110K

BTC price fell more than 2% in the past 24 hours, with the price exchanging hands at $112,626 at the time of writing. The price plunged to an intraday low of $112,209 from a high of $115,834.

Furthermore, the trading volume has increased by 127% in the last 24 hours as more than $280 million in long positions were liquidated in the last 24 hours.

CoinGlass data showed a massive $2 billion liquidated in top crypto assets. Selling in the derivatives market was also noted. At the time of writing, the total BTC futures open interest fell 1% to $82.95 billion in the last 24 hours.

However, traders brace for $23 billion in crypto options expiry, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments, and PCE inflation data this week. Glassnode expects Bitcoin to crash to $105.5K as bulls failed to hold above $115K.