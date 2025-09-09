Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

A widely used npm package, error-ex, was tampered with in its 1.3.3 release. Hidden inside was obfuscated code that activates two dangerous attack modes:
This makes it nearly impossible to notice unless you carefully check every single character of the address you’re sending to.
Already, SwissBorg confirmed a breach linked to a compromised partner API. Roughly 192.6K SOL (~$41.5M) was drained in the attack. While the SwissBorg app itself remains secure, its SOL Earn Program was hit, affecting <1% of users. The platform has promised recovery measures, including treasury funds and support from white-hat hackers.
Here’s what you need to do right now:
✅ Always verify every transaction — check the full recipient address before signing.
✅ Use a hardware wallet with clear signing enabled.
✅ Avoid unnecessary browser wallet extensions.
✅ If something feels off (unexpected signing requests), close the tab immediately.
⚙️ Switch CI builds from npm install to npm ci to lock dependencies.
⚙️ Run npm ls error-ex to detect infected installs.
⚙️ Pin safe versions ([email protected]) and regenerate lockfiles.
⚙️ Add dependency scanners like Snyk or Dependabot.
⚙️ Treat package-lock changes with the same scrutiny as code reviews.
This incident highlights the fragility of supply chains in Web3 and beyond. A small package compromise can cascade into billions of downloads, hitting both developers and crypto holders worldwide. The immediate danger lies in address-swapping attacks, but the broader concern is how deep this could spread into financial infrastructure.
For now: check before you sign, pin your dependencies, and don’t take security shortcuts.