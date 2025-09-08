BREAKING NEWS! The World’s First Treasury to Be Created for a Surprise Altcoin! The Largest Ethereum Company Also Invests!

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 20:35
According to the official announcement, Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) has moved to launch the world’s first Worldcoin (WLD) treasury strategy.

Accordingly, the company announced that it has secured a $250 million private placement and an additional $20 million investment from the largest Ethereum treasury, Bitmine (BMNR).

The company plans to implement the world’s first Worldcoin treasury strategy and use the proceeds to purchase WLD as its primary treasury reserve asset.

The news will be updated as details become available.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-news-the-worlds-first-treasury-to-be-created-for-a-surprise-altcoin-the-largest-ethereum-company-also-invests/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
