BREAKING NEWS! The World’s First Treasury to Be Created for a Surprise Altcoin! The Largest Ethereum Company Also Invests!

According to the official announcement, Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) has moved to launch the world’s first Worldcoin (WLD) treasury strategy.

Accordingly, the company announced that it has secured a $250 million private placement and an additional $20 million investment from the largest Ethereum treasury, Bitmine (BMNR).

The company plans to implement the world’s first Worldcoin treasury strategy and use the proceeds to purchase WLD as its primary treasury reserve asset.

The news will be updated as details become available.

*This is not investment advice.

