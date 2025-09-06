Breaking Records: BlockDAG Raises $396M and Gains Global Recognition Through Sports Deals with Inter Milan & Seattle Seawolves

By: Coinstats
2025/09/06 07:00
The crypto scene in 2025 is filled with stories of new projects, but few have reached the level of attention BlockDAG (BDAG) has captured. By securing global sports partnerships and running one of the most successful presales in recent years, BlockDAG has become one of the most talked-about projects in the market.


With more than $396 million raised and over 25.5 billion BDAG coins sold, BlockDAG is achieving milestones that most projects never reach. The presale price was reset to $0.0013 during the BDAG Deployment Event, under a flat-rate model, ensuring fairness and simplicity for all buyers. This mix of strong financial traction, broad visibility, and active adoption is why BDAG has earned its place as one of the top trending crypto projects of 2025.


Global Sports Deals Boost BlockDAG’s Visibility

One reason for BlockDAG’s rise as a top-trending cryptocurrency in 2025 is its unique move into global sports. Unlike most presale projects, BlockDAG secured partnerships with leading sports franchises. In Europe, it partnered with football powerhouse Inter Milan, gaining exposure to one of the sport’s largest global fan bases. In the United States, it expanded further with deals involving the Seattle Seawolves rugby team and the Seattle Orcas cricket franchise, tapping into two sports gaining traction in North America.


These deals have put BlockDAG in front of millions of fans across stadium banners, jerseys, and media coverage. Instead of relying on traditional crypto promotion, BlockDAG entered mainstream sports, connecting with audiences outside of the crypto niche.


This bold strategy has given the project visibility on a global stage, strengthening its position as a project with influence beyond the crypto community.


Presale Success Surpasses $396M and 25.5B Coins Sold

BlockDAG’s presale results show the depth of enthusiasm surrounding the project. The presale has raised more than $396 million and sold over 25.5 billion BDAG coins, making it one of the largest presales in the past seven years. These achievements highlight real momentum that goes beyond speculation.


Adoption is also clear from its mining products. The X1 Miner app already has more than 2.5 million users mining up to 20 BDAG daily without technical barriers. Alongside this, more than 19,500 X-series miners have been sold, generating over $7.8 million in sales. These hardware options offer scalable mining for different levels of participation.


Together, the app and hardware show that BlockDAG is already being used actively rather than just discussed. This early traction proves why the project is ranked as one of the top trending crypto stories of 2025.


Analysts Predict $1 Target as BlockDAG’s Reach Grows

Analysts view BlockDAG’s growth as more than a temporary presale surge. Its presale price has jumped from $0.001 to $0.0013 across 30 batches, marking a 2,900% increase. In the process, it raised more than $396 million and sold over 25.5 billion BDAG coins. These numbers reflect broad demand, but BlockDAG’s true strength comes from pairing financial success with cultural exposure.


The project’s partnerships with Inter Milan, the Seattle Seawolves, and the Seattle Orcas push its visibility into stadiums, broadcasts, and fan communities worldwide. Few projects gain this level of recognition before launch, making BlockDAG a rare case of strong branding and adoption together.


Based on these factors, analysts forecast BDAG could move toward $1 or higher in the future. Its unique combination of presale strength, mining adoption, and sports partnerships makes BlockDAG one of the top trending crypto projects with real staying power in 2025.


Final Thoughts: BlockDAG Shapes the Path Ahead

BlockDAG has built a record of achievement on three clear fronts. First, it raised more than $396 million in presale with over 25.5 billion coins sold. Second, it achieved adoption through millions of users on the X1 Miner app and thousands of X-series hardware miners sold. Third, it secured global sports deals with Inter Milan, the Seattle Seawolves, and the Seattle Orcas, pushing its name into mainstream culture.


These combined results show that BlockDAG is not just attracting attention; it is creating measurable traction that supports long-term growth. Analysts now expect BDAG to reach $1 or more, reflecting confidence in its path forward.


In 2025, this mix of presale strength, adoption, and global exposure places BlockDAG among the top trending crypto projects with the potential to define the market in the years ahead.


