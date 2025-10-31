BREAKING: Revolut Releases 1:1 USD-Stablecoin Swaps, Market Dynamic Changes for $BEST

Revolut now offers 1:1 USD-to-stablecoin swaps for USDC and USDT with zero fees or spreads, up to approximately $578,000 per month.

The move lowers friction for global users and businesses bridging fiat and crypto, enabling faster, cheaper transactions across six blockchains.

Following its MiCA license approval, Revolut is positioning itself as a regulated stablecoin hub for 30+ EEA countries.

As Revolut’s Leonid Bashlykov notes, this development not only increases access to stablecoins for retail and business users but also makes transferring assets on- and off-chain virtually seamless.

What’s New with Revolut’s Announcement?

Revolut’s latest offering enables conversion between USD and the popular stablecoins $USDC (from Circle) and $USDT (from Tether) at a fixed 1:1 rate, free of hidden mark-ups.

Users may exchange up to $500K every rolling 30-day period. Supported chains include Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and three others, providing broad on- and off-ramp flexibility. Internally, Revolut will cover any spread to preserve the 1:1 parity, as long as the stablecoins maintain their peg.

Behind the scenes, the company is no small player; with nearly $35B of assets held on behalf of customers in 2024 (a 66% year-over-year rise), the firm is scaling quickly.

At first glance this appears to be a simple convenience upgrade, but the implications run far deeper. By eliminating fees and spread frictions, Revolut effectively lowers the ‘activation energy’ for users and businesses, thereby bridging the gap between fiat and crypto.

For small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), this could be a game-changer; swap between fiat and crypto without paying fees each time. That could turn stablecoins into an operational payment option.

This rollout follows Revolut’s receipt of a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regime license from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, enabling regulated crypto services across 30 EEA countries.

The shift underscores a broader trend: legacy payment and fintech platforms are incorporating stablecoins into their infrastructure stacks.

Players such as Western Union, Zelle, and MoneyGram are either launching stablecoin settlement systems or opening USDC wallets in new markets. Revolut’s move accelerates the transition of stablecoins from speculative assets to operational rails.

For tokens like $BEST, Revolut's moves are a structural tailwind. A more straightforward fiat-to-stablecoin conversion means lower entry barriers for users transitioning into altcoins. With fewer on-ramp bottlenecks, token funnels gain access to a broader user base and quicker activation flows.

Revolut's 1:1 USD-stablecoin swap launch marks a pivot point in the fiat-to-crypto gateway.