ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post BREAKING: Ripple CTO Stepping Down, CEO and President Share Reactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joining board of directors “You are my boss now?”  David Schwartz has announced that he will step down as Ripple’s chief technology officer at the end of the year after more than 13 years at the company.  “The time has come for me to step back from my day-to-day duties as Ripple CTO at the end of this year. I’m really looking forward to spending more time with the kids and grandkids and going back to the hobbies I set aside,” he said.  Schwartz was appointed as the company’s CTO back in July 2018. Before him, this role was held by Coil CEO Stefan Thomas and Ripple/Stellar co-founder Jed McCaleb.  In his statement, Schwartz stressed his appreciation for the company and the community, describing his time at Ripple as “one of the greatest honors and experiences of his life.”  As happens in one’s life, I’ve been taking stock of my last 40 years. It’s been a wild ride. I’ve gone from consulting for the NSA to watching the early stages of Bitcoin. Then, I met Arthur, Jed, and Chris and worked on coding the XRP Ledger. Now, I’ve spent more than 13 years… — David ‘JoelKatz’ Schwartz (@JoelKatz) September 30, 2025 He has also expressed his gratitude to Ripple’s leadership (CEO Brad Garlinghouse and President Monica Long), co-founders Chris Larsen and Arthur Britto, as well as the RippleX team.  Joining board of directors Schwartz has confirmed that he is not breaking ties with Ripple. In fact, he will be joining the company’s board of directors. He will also remain involved as CTO Emeritus.  “I look forward to seeing the rest of you at XRP community events around the world,” he said in a statement.  “You are my boss now?”  Ripple’s leadership has already reacted to Schwartz’s upcoming exit. Garlinghouse has… The post BREAKING: Ripple CTO Stepping Down, CEO and President Share Reactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joining board of directors “You are my boss now?”  David Schwartz has announced that he will step down as Ripple’s chief technology officer at the end of the year after more than 13 years at the company.  “The time has come for me to step back from my day-to-day duties as Ripple CTO at the end of this year. I’m really looking forward to spending more time with the kids and grandkids and going back to the hobbies I set aside,” he said.  Schwartz was appointed as the company’s CTO back in July 2018. Before him, this role was held by Coil CEO Stefan Thomas and Ripple/Stellar co-founder Jed McCaleb.  In his statement, Schwartz stressed his appreciation for the company and the community, describing his time at Ripple as “one of the greatest honors and experiences of his life.”  As happens in one’s life, I’ve been taking stock of my last 40 years. It’s been a wild ride. I’ve gone from consulting for the NSA to watching the early stages of Bitcoin. Then, I met Arthur, Jed, and Chris and worked on coding the XRP Ledger. Now, I’ve spent more than 13 years… — David ‘JoelKatz’ Schwartz (@JoelKatz) September 30, 2025 He has also expressed his gratitude to Ripple’s leadership (CEO Brad Garlinghouse and President Monica Long), co-founders Chris Larsen and Arthur Britto, as well as the RippleX team.  Joining board of directors Schwartz has confirmed that he is not breaking ties with Ripple. In fact, he will be joining the company’s board of directors. He will also remain involved as CTO Emeritus.  “I look forward to seeing the rest of you at XRP community events around the world,” he said in a statement.  “You are my boss now?”  Ripple’s leadership has already reacted to Schwartz’s upcoming exit. Garlinghouse has…

BREAKING: Ripple CTO Stepping Down, CEO and President Share Reactions

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 12:48
COM
COM$0.003968-22.40%
Ibiza Final Boss
BOSS$0.0002993-3.82%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00265-0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.007023-19.08%
ME
ME$0.3953-6.52%
  • Joining board of directors
  • “You are my boss now?” 

David Schwartz has announced that he will step down as Ripple’s chief technology officer at the end of the year after more than 13 years at the company. 

“The time has come for me to step back from my day-to-day duties as Ripple CTO at the end of this year. I’m really looking forward to spending more time with the kids and grandkids and going back to the hobbies I set aside,” he said. 

Schwartz was appointed as the company’s CTO back in July 2018. Before him, this role was held by Coil CEO Stefan Thomas and Ripple/Stellar co-founder Jed McCaleb. 

In his statement, Schwartz stressed his appreciation for the company and the community, describing his time at Ripple as “one of the greatest honors and experiences of his life.” 

He has also expressed his gratitude to Ripple’s leadership (CEO Brad Garlinghouse and President Monica Long), co-founders Chris Larsen and Arthur Britto, as well as the RippleX team. 

Joining board of directors

Schwartz has confirmed that he is not breaking ties with Ripple. In fact, he will be joining the company’s board of directors. He will also remain involved as CTO Emeritus. 

“I look forward to seeing the rest of you at XRP community events around the world,” he said in a statement. 

“You are my boss now?” 

Ripple’s leadership has already reacted to Schwartz’s upcoming exit. Garlinghouse has described Schwartz as “the smartest (and maybe the funniest) person” he personally knows. “A true OG in crypto with the conviction and vision to see what others couldn’t – you are a legend,” he added. 

He has also jokingly suggested that Schwartz will be his boss after joining the company’s board of directors. 

Long has acknowledged that the “mighty community” would not have existed without Schwartz. “I deeply respect your ingenuity, integrity, humor, and humility, which you demonstrate daily…” Long said. 

Source: https://u.today/breaking-ripple-cto-stepping-down-ceo-and-president-share-reactions

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.00395-22.53%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05881-9.42%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Shopify (SHOP) Stock: Investors Sell Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

Mono Protocol Future Prediction: 5 Reasons It Will Get on Top Crypto Presale Lists 2025-26

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,979.93
$103,979.93$103,979.93

-1.67%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,506.15
$3,506.15$3,506.15

-2.30%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.03
$161.03$161.03

-3.42%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2539
$2.2539$2.2539

-3.14%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16182
$0.16182$0.16182

-3.07%