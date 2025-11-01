Breaking: Ripple Labs to Unlock 1 Billion XRP From Escrow in Hours

In hours, blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs will release about 1 billion XRP from escrow. This liquidity shift is helping the company fuel XRP utility in a post-SEC lawsuit era.

With new deals and rising share value, Ripple Labs is building momentum, strengthening XRP’s outlook digital treasury portfolios.

Ripple News: The XRP Escrow Bid

According to an update from Coin Bureau, the total XRP billed for escrow release is worth up to $2.49 billion per current market prices.

As part of the escrow release, only about 200 to 300 million XRP will be used. The payments firm will then relock the balance, tightening supply for the coin.

Ripple Escrow Update | Source: Coin Bureau

XRP, beyond the escrow bid, has gained massive attention in recent weeks. It has risen by about 366% in the past year, giving it a market value of nearly $150 billion.

This increase comes even though the XRP Ledger still has fewer apps and users compared to other major blockchains.

Ripple Labs is helping to advance the XRP ecosystem through decisive acquisitions. It recently bought GTreasury, a treasury management software firm, for $1 billion.

It also purchased Hidden Road, a prime brokerage, for $1.25 billion, and Rail, a stablecoin payment platform, for $200 million.

Earlier, the company had acquired Metaco and Standard Custody to strengthen its position in asset storage and digital finance.

Industry observers noted that Ripple now looks more stable and focused than before.

Joe Naggar, head of Feynman Point Asset Management, said Ripple is showing better organization and direction since resolving its legal issues with the SEC.

He described it as a firm that now has a clear structure and purpose.

XRP Finds a Place in Corporate Treasuries

In Ripple news, its progress is drawing attention from companies exploring digital assets. Several firms have begun to include XRP in their treasury plans.

One of them, Evernorth, recently announced a plan to raise over $1 billion with XRP as part of its asset holdings.

This marks a significant change in how XRP is viewed, beyond the speculative tag it has received for years.

Now, with Ripple’s improved reputation and stronger business model, it is being considered for more practical financial uses.

Market observers commented that Ripple’s approach could make it similar to other established players in the crypto sector.

Some compare its expanding operations to Coinbase, which also runs brokerage and custody services.

Others believe Ripple could become a larger financial company, combining its various services under one umbrella.

Ripple’s Chief Executive Officer, Brad Garlinghouse, has said the company’s focus is on serving its shareholders and building long-term value.

The goal, according to experts, is to connect its new businesses in a way that supports the XRP Ledger and strengthens Ripple’s overall system.

Ripple News: Market Still Watches for Real Progress

Ripple’s comeback, while strong, still faces challenges. The XRP Ledger remains behind major blockchains in terms of active users and developer engagement.

The company also needs to prove that its new acquisitions can work together effectively.

In an Ripple news update, data from Glassnode shows XRP price has dropped by about 27% since August, falling from $3.3 to $2.4. As of writing, it is trading at $2.51, up by 1.7% in the past 24 hours.

During this period, long-term holders who bought before November 2024 increased their spending by about 580%, suggesting that some early investors are selling.

Despite the short-term pressure, Ripple’s long-term plan appears focused on integration and utility.

If the company succeeds in linking its various platforms and services, it could strengthen XRP’s role in global finance.

For now, investors are watching how Ripple turns its acquisitions and renewed confidence into real market use.