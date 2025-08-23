BREAKING: Ripple Vs SEC Lawsuit Concludes As Court Approves Dismissal

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/23 02:53
XRP
MetaDOS
The legal battle between the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and blockchain payment company Ripple Labs has officially come to an end as of August 22. 

After four years of intense litigation over the status and sales of its associated cryptocurrency, XRP, the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit approved a joint motion to dismiss the case. 

Ripple Labs Triumphs

This decision marks a significant milestone in a saga that began in December 2020 when the SEC accused Ripple Labs and its executives of conducting unregistered securities offerings through the sale of XRP.

The joint stipulation of dismissal was submitted to the court, confirming that both Ripple and the SEC agreed to withdraw the SEC’s appeal and Ripple’s cross-appeal. 

This agreement effectively concludes one of the most high-profile lawsuits in the cryptocurrency industry, which has been closely watched by investors and regulators alike.

$125 Million Fine Despite Lawsuit Dismissal

The case unfolded amid increasing regulatory scrutiny under the Biden administration, particularly during the tenure of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, who oversaw a wave of lawsuits targeting major firms in the digital asset space.

In a notable shift, the current administration, led by President Donald Trump, has adopted a more pro-crypto stance, evidenced by the recent passage of three crypto bills by Congress. 

This change has fostered a more favorable environment for digital assets, with a leadership team at the SEC that includes Paul Atkins and pro-crypto Commissioners Hester Peirce and Mark Uyeda.

Despite the dismissal of the appeals and the end of the legal battle, the SEC has clarified that the injunction and the $125 million fine imposed on Ripple remain in effect. This means that while the legal battle is over, Ripple is still subject to the financial penalties established during the litigation. 

Ripple

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here's What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Fed chair's dovish pivot sends crypto markets flying, with Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin leading the altcoin rally.
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:29
Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and Japan’s financial giant SBI Holdings will launch the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in Japan by early 2026, tapping into the country’s newly updated digital asset regulations.  As per the official announcement, the rollout will take place through SBI VC Trade, the group’s licensed crypto exchange, with the goal of improving the reliability and convenience of stablecoin use in Japan. Japan’s stablecoin framework, established under amendments to the Payment Services Act effective June 2023, requires that only licensed entities can issue or distribute fiat-backed stablecoins. This regulatory structure aims to ensure compliance, bank-grade oversight, and transparency in theContinue reading on DailyCoin.
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:20
