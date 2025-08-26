Breaking: Sharplink’s Ethereum Treasury Tops $3.7B Following 56,533 ETH Buy

By: CoinGape
2025/08/26 21:01
Ethereum
The Ethereum treasury for SharpLink has increased following a fresh purchase of 56,533 ETH. The purchase lifted the company’s total holdings to a value of about $3.7 billion as of August 24, 2025.

SharpLink Strengthens Ethereum Treasury with Proceeds, Staking Growth, and Buyback Plan

The company disclosed via a press release that it raised $360.9 million in net proceeds during the week through its At-the-Market facility. These funds provided the liquidity used to support the latest round of Ethereum purchases. Since its inception, ETH treasury strategy initiated by SharpLink on June 2, 2025 has achieved a very high growth rate. This makes this firm one of the largest corporate holders of Ether.

The amount of staking rewards had also risen amounting to 1,799 ETH. This figure indicates the extra returns achieved by the proof-of-stake network in Ethereum.

Alongside digital asset growth, SharpLink confirmed it still holds about $200 million in cash reserves that are yet to be deployed into further acquisitions. This latest purchase underscores how SharpLink and other corporations such as BitMine continues to increase their Ethereum treasury.

Another key measure disclosed was ETH Concentration, a reporting metric created by the company to provide transparency. This metric divides Ethereum holdings by every 1,000 diluted shares.

SharpLink reported its ETH Concentration on a cash-converted basis now exceeds 4.00, more than double since June. The company also announced the approval by its board of a $1.5 billion stock purchase back plan on August 18.

Treasury Strength Meets Market Volatility as SharpLink Stock Dips 8%

SharpLink’s co-chief executive officer Joseph Chalom said the company remains committed to building long-term value for shareholders. He stressed that with nearly 800,000 ETH in reserve and strong liquidity available, SharpLink is pursuing a disciplined expansion strategy.

In addition to its treasury program, SharpLink also functions in the online gaming and sports media space. Its operations are focused on intermingling digital solutions with an expansion into blockchain technology.

Still, the price of SharpLink indicated pressure in the market despite the growth of its Ethereum treasury. SBET fell 8.15% to $19.17, marking one of its sharpest daily drops in recent weeks. SharpLink’s Ethereum treasury expansion and SBET stock decline show how treasury growth contrasts with equity market volatility.

The decline cut into near-term momentum but left the stock up 3% over the past five days. Year-to-date gains remain near 150%, and shares are still up 140% compared to last year.

SharpLink shares fell sharply despite Ethereum treasury growth.
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

MoonBull Whitelist Fills Fast – Early Traders Eye the 100x Crypto Edge

Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

