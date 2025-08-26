Breaking: Trump Media Group’s CRO Strategy to Acquire $1B CRO for Treasury, Cronos Up 20%

By: CoinGape
2025/08/26 21:16
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.336-0.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017301-11.18%
Cronos
CRO$0.19663+22.34%

Trump Media Group has announced plans to launch CRO Strategy in partnership with crypto exchange Crypto.com. The company will be the first Cronos treasury company and will hold up to 19% of the token’s total supply.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trump Media Group and Crypto.com Unveil $1 Billion CRO Strategy

In a press release, Trump Media Group announced that CRO Strategy will acquire $1 billion of CRO for its treasury, representing 19% of the token’s total supply. This came as the president’s company announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement with the crypto exchange for a business combination to establish Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc.

This will be a digital asset treasury company that will focus on acquiring the native token of the Cronos ecosystem, which the top crypto exchange has ties to. Meanwhile, Yorksville Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), was also part of the deal.

At the close of the Business Combination, Trump Media Group, Yorkville, and Crypto.com will come together as the majority owners and founding partners of the treasury company. Meanwhile, the president’s company revealed that CRO Strategy’s treasury will also consist of $200 million in cash and $220 million in cash-in mandatory exercise warrants.

Furthermore, there will be an additional $5 billion equity line of credit from Yorkville’s affiliate, bringing the company’s treasury up to $6 billion, making it the first and largest traded CRO treasury company. The company could also be the largest digital asset treasury company by market cap ratio in history.

This announcement has provided a massive boost for the Cronos price, which is up today. TradingView data shows that the token is currently trading at around $0.1948, up over 26% in the last 24 hours.

Source: TradingView; CRO Daily Chart
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trump’s Company Announces Strategic Partnership With Crypto.com

In addition to the unveiling of the CRO Strategy, Trump Media announced in a separate release that it has signed a mutual cooperation agreement and purchase agreement creating a strategic partnership with Crypto.com.

Under the mutual cooperation agreement, Trump Media will integrate the CRO token on its Truth Social and Truth+ platforms. Furthermore, the company will partner with the crypto exchange to create an updated rewards system and allow users of this social media platform to use the exchange’s digital wallet infrastructure to convert rewards into CRO and other benefits.

Truth users will also be able to pay for subscriptions and services with their Crypto.com CRO balance and enjoy free or discounted subscriptions when they open an account with the crypto exchange.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1248+4.00%
DOGS
DOGS$0.000146+2.96%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003503+3.48%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share
MoonBull Whitelist Fills Fast – Early Traders Eye the 100x Crypto Edge

MoonBull Whitelist Fills Fast – Early Traders Eye the 100x Crypto Edge

Spots are disappearing quickly on a first-come, first-served basis, leaving traders scrambling to secure early access before the presale officially […] The post MoonBull Whitelist Fills Fast – Early Traders Eye the 100x Crypto Edge appeared first on Coindoo.
Edge
EDGE$0.47514-15.88%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/26 22:45
Share
Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

Coinbase says it helped the US Secret Service seize $225 million in crypto allegedly stolen by scammers, the largest crypto seizure in the agency’s history.
Everscale
EVER$0.01005-1.95%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 10:10
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

MoonBull Whitelist Fills Fast – Early Traders Eye the 100x Crypto Edge

Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,673 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 104,498 ETH.