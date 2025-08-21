BREAKING: XRP ETF News Send Traders Into MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Play

By: Coindoo
2025/08/21 20:22
PlaysOut
XRP
Suilend
XRP ETF delays are causing new market moves. While XRP wallows in the $3 range, traders are exploring MAGACOIN FINANCE, which is an altcoin presale attracting buzz as the best crypto presale to buy for ROI and FOMO-driven entry.

XRP ETF Delays Can Drive Price Action

The U.S. SEC this week postponed rulings on XRP ETFs including filings from Grayscale, CoinShares, and 21Shares. The new deadline is now late October 2025, which is keeping traders on alert for developments.

Crypto commentator Zach Rector said this delay can generate upward buying pressure in the short term. He said that anticipation often brings new inflows as investors “buy the rumor” before major announcements.

A similar pattern played out with Bitcoin ETFs in 2024 when prices dipped on launch day but surged in the following months as funds attracted billions.

With XRP near $3, traders are weighing ETF inflows as a trigger for short-term price lifts and possible long-term revaluations.

Analysts Forecast XRP Price from ETF Launch

Industry voices continue to paint bold scenarios for XRP post-ETF approval. Kenny Nguyen, a widely followed commentator, said XRP should trade between $22 and $50 once the first spot ETF wave launches. That range is a 607% to 1,500% price shoot from today’s $3 levels.

Institutional players also expect billions in inflows. Canary Capital’s Steven McClurg is predicting $5 billion in the first month alone while JPMorgan placed the first-year figure closer to $8 billion. Using standard multipliers, this translates to XRP hitting $12 or $22 or even $30, depending on inflow levels.

Bloomberg ETF analysts place approval odds at 95%, which is raising expectations that October may bring new wave of capital.

Why Traders Are Pivoting to MAGACOIN FINANCE

While XRP waits on SEC decisions, many traders are turning attention to MAGACOIN FINANCE. The project has already raised over $14 million in its active presale phase and is drawing buyers looking for ROI powerful altcoins.

Analysts have mentioned MAGACOIN FINANCE as one of the best crypto presales to buy with huge forecasts for its price post listing. In other words, with XRP’s ETF play building slowly toward October, MAGACOIN FINANCE offers traders an earlier entry point.

What Traders Should Do Next

ETF delays may keep XRP in focus but traders looking for ROI and FOMO coins are positioning into MAGACOIN FINANCE today. With presale allocations still open, those looking for the best crypto presale to buy in 2025 can act now before listings arrive. Visit the official MAGACOIN FINANCE links below:

  • Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
  • Presale: https://magacoinfinance.com/presale
  • X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
  • Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post BREAKING: XRP ETF News Send Traders Into MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Play appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

PANews reported on June 20 that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that Popcat (POPCAT) and Subsquid (SQD) are now open to German residents.
PANews2025/06/20 21:16
Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

Worried a Bitcoin crash will bring everything down? You're not alone - but here's why that won't happen.
Brave Newcoin2025/08/21 20:53
MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

The post MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto wallet provider MetaMask said it will introduce MetaMask USD (mUSD), a dollar-backed stablecoin scheduled to launch later this year on the Ethereum mainnet and Linea, the layer-2 network built by parent company Consensys Crypto wallet provider MetaMask said it will introduce MetaMask USD (mUSD), a dollar-backed stablecoin scheduled to launch later this year on the Ethereum mainnet and Linea, the layer-2 network built by parent company Consensys. The token will be issued and custodied by Bridge, a subsidiary of payments giant Stripe, and will be fully backed by dollar-equivalent assets in compliance with the recently enacted GENIUS Act, which sets standards for U.S.-issued stablecoins. mUSD marks the first time a self-custodial wallet has created a native stablecoin. MetaMask plans to integrate the token across its services, including on- and off-ramps for crypto trading as well as payments. The company said mUSD will also be enabled as a funding option for its Mastercard-branded MetaMask debit card before year-end, giving users a direct way to spend the stablecoin at merchants that accept the card. MetaMask, which reports tens of millions of monthly active users, aims to position mUSD as a core liquidity layer for decentralised finance applications. Executives said tighter integration with the wallet should lower transaction costs and smooth user experience compared with rival stablecoins. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/metamask-to-launch-stripe-issued-musd-stablecoin-on-ethereum-linea-cca11178
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 21:25
