Brewers Expected To Host Braves In 2026 MLB Little League Classic

2025/09/15 10:39
Major League Baseball has hosted a regular-season game at the Little League World Series since 2017. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MLB Photos via Getty Images

All signs seem to suggest that the Milwaukee Brewers will take part in Major League Baseball’s 2026 Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa.

The game would be played on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2026, a date the Brewers were supposed to play the finale of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

That game, however, is unavailable for buyers of season-ticket packages according to emails and screenshots provided to SportsMoney by multiple season ticket holders.

A season-ticker holder who’s held a full-season package for more than 20 years provided a copy of his reciept, which only charged him for 80 games, and copies of an email exchange with his sales representative that confirmed the missing game and said “an announcement would be coming soon.”

Buyers of full-season season-ticket packages for the Milwaukee Brewers’ 2026 season were only charged for 80 of the team’s 81 home games.

Andrew Wagner / Forbes Sports

Another season-ticket holder with a Sunday-only package provided a screenshot showing the Aug. 24 game was unavailable and a game the following Friday would be substituted instead while a third allowed SportsMoney access to their account to show the game was not available for selection in their build-your-own-package option.

Brewers officials did not return a request for comment or confirmation but the date falls on the first Sunday of the Little League World Series, which runs from Aug. 19-30 next year. All eight of the previous Little League Classics have been held on that first Sunday of the tournament.

The teams’ schedules also line up accordingly with a day off Monday, Aug. 25 with the Brewers set to travel to New York to face the Mets while the Braves return home to open a six-game home stand.

The Brewers are scheduled to host the Braves on Aug. 24, 2026 but that game is not available for purchase by season-ticket account holders.

Andrew Wagner

The Little League Classic has been held annually since 2017 at 2,300-seat Bowman Field, a minor-league stadium that’s currently the home field for Williamsport Crosscutters of the MLB Draft League.

Since then, MLB has added other regular-season neutral-site games including Civil Rights Game (2007-08) in Memphis, Tenn., the Fort Bragg Game in 2016, the Field of Dreams Game (2021-22) in Dyersville, Iowa, a 2024 game at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala. and a game earlier this season between the Reds and Braves inside Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn.

The Brewers have never appeared in any such contest and haven’t even appeared on Sunday Night Baseball since hosting the White Sox in August 2021 and have just two total Sunday Night appearances since the start of the 2018 season, despite owning the fourth-best record in all of baseball and qualifying for the playoffs seven times during that eight-year stretch.

Next year’s Sunday night games won’t air on ESPN after the network, which carried the broadcast since 1990, is opting out of it’s contract with MLB at the end of the 2025 season.

NBC, along with its Peacock streaming service, is expected to take over the Sunday night broadcast next season.

