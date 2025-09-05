Brian Armstrong Wants Half of Coinbase Code To Be AI-Written By October

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 04:25
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1152-4.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017193+0.62%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0363-1.51%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1178-5.53%

In brief

  • Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong wants half of all code at the exchange to be AI-generated by October.
  • AI already accounts for 40% of daily code at Coinbase, reflecting a wider industry embrace of AI coding assistants.
  • The surge in AI-assisted coding contrasts with the “vibe coding” trend, where developers lean on AI for coding with minimal oversight.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said Wednesday that he wants 50% of the cryptocurrency exchange’s daily code to be generated using artificial intelligence by October.

“Obviously it needs to be reviewed and understood, and not all areas of the business can use AI-generated code. But we should be using it responsibly as much as we possibly can,” Armstrong tweeted.

AI-generated code already makes up roughly 40% of Coinbase’s daily production, according to Armstrong. The CEO has been outspoken in his push to expand AI’s role across the company, even acknowledging on a podcast last month that he had fired programmers who resisted using AI coding tools. He later admitted the move was “heavy-handed” and unpopular among some staff.

Armstrong’s target reflects both Coinbase’s internal push and a broader industry shift. OpsLevel, which creates internal dev portals, found that as of June 2025, 94% of tech companies had staff employing AI coding assistants, with productivity and speed to market cited as the key benefits.

AI-assisted coding generally involves developers leaning on AI for rapid code generation while still debugging, reviewing and maintaining an understanding of what the machine is doing.

But it has also grown alongside the rise of “vibe coding,” a term popularized this year by computer scientist Andrej Karpathy, former senior AI director at Tesla and founder of Eureka Labs.

In his description, vibe coding means abandoning active oversight of the code entirely and accepting AI suggestions wholesale, pasting in error messages without understanding them, and letting projects evolve largely outside human comprehension.

“Sometimes the LLMs can’t fix a bug so I just work around it or ask for random changes until it goes away. It’s not too bad for throwaway weekend projects, but still quite amusing,” he tweeted.

“I’m building a project or webapp, but it’s not really coding – I just see stuff, say stuff, run stuff, and copy paste stuff, and it mostly works.”

Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan also revealed a quarter of the accelerator’s Winter 2025 batch relied on AI for 95% of their code.

AI and software development

The onslaught of AI has led to concerns about its impact on the job market for developers. Concerns have also been raised over whether constant use of the tools could decrease people’s understanding of what they are creating—with the result that safety issues could be overlooked.

Where the data used to train these AI agents comes from is also a concern. Art Abal, co-founder of community-owned data network Vana, told Decrypt that while he thought Coinbase was moving in the right direction, he had questions.

“I can’t help but wonder how much of that AI-generated code was trained on human-created data, and how much of the value those humans created is flowing back to them? My guess is close to none,” he said.

“We need a better system of data ownership,” Abal added. “Otherwise, the very people whose data trained these models will be excluded from the innovation and efficiency gains they made possible. Without it, humans risk becoming nothing more than ‘data cows’ endlessly milked, never compensated.”

Generally Intelligent Newsletter

A weekly AI journey narrated by Gen, a generative AI model.

Source: https://decrypt.co/338072/brian-armstrong-wants-half-of-coinbase-code-to-be-ai-written-by-october

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ChatGPT’s XRP Analysis: Price Consolidates at $2.81 as RLUSD Tops $700M Cap

ChatGPT’s XRP Analysis: Price Consolidates at $2.81 as RLUSD Tops $700M Cap

ChatGPT's XRP analysis has described price consolidating at $2.8133 beneath clustered EMAs, with RSI at 46.07 and mixed MACD, as RLUSD has reached a $700M cap and $3.2B transfers. It has outlined resistance near $2.855–$2.908 and scenarios that have targeted $3.00–$3.30 within 90 days.  
NEAR
NEAR$2.383-4.06%
Capverse
CAP$0.06944+1.25%
XRP
XRP$2.8078-1.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 04:03
Share
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Why Smart Investors Are Choosing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over XRP for 2025 Gains

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Why Smart Investors Are Choosing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over XRP for 2025 Gains

As the crypto market slowly gathers momentum for an end of year rally, XRP is under scrutiny by analysts. Elsewhere, a newcomer, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), tipped to change the lending game is growing like wildfire. MUTM is in its sixth presale stage and will grow by 14.29% to $0.04 in the next stage. The project […]
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194895-4.48%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.6603-4.97%
Triathon
GROW$0.0177-26.85%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 04:00
Share
Trump's World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun Wallet After $9M Token Transfer

Trump's World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun Wallet After $9M Token Transfer

The sudden move raises questions after the address in quesion moved millions in WLFI tokens.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.294-1.72%
SUN
SUN$0.021685-2.09%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1852-14.45%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

ChatGPT’s XRP Analysis: Price Consolidates at $2.81 as RLUSD Tops $700M Cap

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Why Smart Investors Are Choosing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over XRP for 2025 Gains

Trump's World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun Wallet After $9M Token Transfer

TRON can leap toward $0.42 – IF this level breaks

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029