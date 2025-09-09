Representatives from each of the BRICS countries did not mention Washington as the main driver of the current tariff wars and international economic uncertainty. Nonetheless, there was a general call to uphold multilateralism and a multilateral trading system. BRICS Virtual Summit Fails to Point Fingers at Washington, Calls for Defense of Multilateralism The BRICS virtual […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/brics-countries-take-a-softer-stance-on-washington-in-multilateralism-themed-virtual-summit/